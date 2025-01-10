Only One Rock Song Made Billboard’s Hot 100 of the 21st Century

It's kind of hard to forget the one rock song that actually cracked Billboard's Hot 100 Songs of the 21st Century, but we'll let Nickelback remind you.

That's right. Nickelback's "How You Remind" made the cut on Billboard's latest quarter-century reflection as they counted down the Top 100 songs of the last 25 years. The song claimed the No. 24 spot on the list. The chart-tracking publication has also released their Top 100 Artists and Top 200 Albums as they reflect on the 21st Century's best so far.

"How You Remind Me" - The Massive Nickelback Hit

Released as a single in July 2001, "How You Remind Me" quickly became the signature song for the upstart Canadian rockers. Nickelback had enjoyed modest mainstream rock radio success up to that point, but they would become superstars after "How You Remind Me" took off as the lead single from the Silver Side Up album.

In the U.S. alone, the song topped Billboard's Mainstream Rock, Alternative Airplay, Pop Airplay and Hot 100, while peaking at No. 2 for Adult Pop Airplay and No. 11 for Adult Alternative Songs. Of those charts, the song spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart, 13 weeks on top for the Alternative Airplay chart and four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Billboard also revealed that "How You Remind Me" was the No. 1 Most Played Song across all formats for the year 2002. It's since gone on to be certified as a four-times platinum single in the U.S. by the RIAA.

Nickelback, "How You Remind Me"

What Alternative Songs Made the List?

Though Nickelback was the only core rock artists to make the cut, a number of songs that had successful runs at Alternative radio found their way on the list.

They include cuts from indie rockers Glass Animals, pop-rock crossovers Lifehouse, Gotye, fun., Imagine Dragons, Billie Eilish and 24kGoldn and rap genre crossers Outkast and Eminem. See where they all placed below.

No. 17 - Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"

No. 18 - Gotye Featuring Kimbra, "Somebody That I Used to Know"

No. 23 - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior, "Mood"

No. 52 - fun.featuring Janelle Monae, "We Are Young"

No. 67 - Imagine Dragons, "Radioactive"

No. 70 - Outkast, "Hey Ya"

No. 71 - Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

No. 80 - Eminem, "Lose Yourself"

No. 81 - Lifehouse, "Hanging By a Moment"

The full chart of Billboard Hot 100 Songs of the 21st Century can be viewed here.