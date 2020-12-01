2021 should be a big year for Black Veil Brides, but the band will also end 2020 on a high note as well. The group has announced a new global livestream show for later this month titled "Alive and Burning 2."

The concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 11 and will air at 7PM locally in the PT / ET / UK and AUS time zones in order to give fans a concert that takes place at a reasonable start time.

The band promises a collection of fan-favorite hits as well as the live debut of their recently released single "Scarlett Cross."

“We are so excited to share 'Alive and Burning 2' with the world! This show is a collection of some of our favorite songs spanning our entire career as well as the live debut of ‘Scarlet Cross.’ We feel confident that while the pandemic continues to prevent in person live concerts, this show will be a fun experience for any BVB fan. We set out to make a more cinematic streaming show and give the BVB Army something special. We can’t wait to unveil it on Dec. 11,” says vocalist Andy Biersack.

Tickets for the show as well as a variety of bundle configurations are available at this location.

Though "Scarlet Cross" recently hit the airwaves, the band's new concept album, The Phantom Tomorrow, won't arrive until 2021. The band is currently finishing up the record, which will be released by Sumerian Records.