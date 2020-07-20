Black Veil Brides Announce Livestream ‘Re-Stitch These Wounds’ Concert

Black Veil Brides are pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, We Stitch These Wounds. The latest promotion surrounding the album is a livestreamed concert from Los Angeles' famous Sunset Strip club the Whisky-a-Go-Go taking place on Aug. 1.

Black Veil Brides recently re-recorded and reimagined their debut album, setting it up for release on Friday, July 31 under the moniker Re-Stitch These Wounds in honor of the tenth anniversary.

Now, the band is taking it back to the beginning, making their triumphant return to the Whisky, where they started to make their name back in the early days of the group. While a full tour isn't possible right now, the band is doing the next best thing by playing the album live in its entirety for the first time, right from the Whisky-a-go-go stage.

The show will air live on Veeps, and you can get your tickets to be able to catch the livestream at this location. In addition, fans can pre-order the Re-Stitch These Wounds album right here.

The initial album, released on June 8, 2010, featured the singles "Perfect Weapon" and "Knives and Pens."

Black Veil Brides Re-Stitch These Wounds Release Show

Veeps