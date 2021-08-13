Black Veil Brides Lay to Rest Four-Part Video Epic With ‘Torch’

Black Veil Brides are delivering the final chapter in their four-part video series with "Torch," the latest song from their forthcoming album The Phantom Tomorrow.

The clip has a more somber feel, as the band's members have gathered for a funeral. Over the course of the previous three song releases, "Scarlet Cross," "Fields of Bone" and "Crimson Skies," the band have rolled out the story of Blackbird with the final chapter bringing an end to the visual narrative of the series.

"Torch" marks the second time singer Andy Biersack has directed a video, collaborating with the group's longtime visual collaborator Patrick Fogarty. The first came with the video for "Fields of Bone" that was a previous part of the series.

“We wanted to create something that felt like a fitting ending to the 4-video story arc that started with ‘Scarlet Cross’ and while this is the end of the original ‘Blackbird’ video chronology, it certainly is not the end of The Phantom Tomorrow narrative that plays out on the record and in our upcoming comic book series. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my professional life getting to dream up these concepts. For us as a band to work with such amazing individuals and to see this story realized on the screen is an absolute honor,” says the singer.

You can also dig a little deeper into the lyrical landscape that the band has painted with the track by checking out the lyrics below:

Black Veil Brides, "Torch" Lyrics

Every day cry out for the pain.

Doesn’t matter anymore if what we say is true.

It happened if I say it, your picture as I paint it.

I have made the universe the way I wanted to. Will you burn down when I ignite the Torch?

In the moonlight playing your final march.

Catching fire, taking in broken hearts.

To live is to lie... so light the Torch. Kneel and pray – what’s the world today?

And who’s the holy one that I can kill to stay alone?

And If I take them down, will my lies found?

Deep inside the sun, my words become a gun. Every day cry out for the pain.

Doesn’t matter anymore if what we say is true.

Will you burn down when I ignite the Torch?

In the moonlight playing your final march.

Catching fire, taking in broken hearts.

To live is to lie... so light the Torch. Hold the Torch.

feel the warmth.

Feed the flames.

congregate.

To live is to lie... so light the Torch.

As stated, "Torch" will be part of The Phantom Tomorrow, which is on track for an Oct. 29 release. Album pre-orders are currently underway and you can pick the format and configuration you like at this location.

The band will also be hitting the road on their long-anticipated "The In-Between Tour" with In This Moment in September. The 45-date run will carry over into November and you can check out all the dates and get ticketing info here.

Black Veil Brides, "Torch"