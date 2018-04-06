It’s been five years since the California metal band Bleeding Through announced they would be parting ways. Now the group is back and stronger than ever with the release of the music video for “Set Me Free.” Watch the video above.

The performance clips shows the band playing in a house with strobe lights flashing, while a man is chained up and struggling to get free. “Set Me Free” is symbolic of a new beginning for the band and contains all the hallmarks they have represented since they started in 1999, including frontman Brandan Schieppati’s guttural and screaming vocals, fast and furious drumming and incredibly heavy guitar work.

The track is the first single off their new album, Love Will Kill All, which will be released on May 25, via SharpTone Records. It will mark the group’s first album since 2012’s The Great Fire.

Schieppati opened up about the band’s return [via Blabbermouth] saying, “After five years away, we realized that heartbeat of Bleeding Through is still beating.” He added, “We feel one of the best things that we could have done was to step away and concentrate on other aspects of our lives and let the dust settle on Bleeding Through, as people knew us.”

The vocalist continued, “Our motivation to write the record was purely because of our passion for our music – the creative blood that runs through our veins, which hasn’t changed since 1999. I feel that our creativity and passion is being put on display in this new record, Love Will Kill All. We feel music is the ultimate expression and whether people want it or not we felt the need to express ourselves again. The beauty is that no one can stop it from happening."

Back in 2013, Schieppati released a statement announcing the band was breaking up and that they would head out on a farewell tour. He wrote, in part, “When you have some success doing something that you love, you never really think about writing a statement about that something coming to an end. Well. That dream that we have has as Bleeding Through has come to an end. I think I can speak for the rest of my bandmates in saying that we always hoped it would end on our terms, and it has.”

Later that year Schieppati wrote a lengthy blog post detailing the myriad of reasons for the split, which included his mental health, financial, issues and more.

Bleeding Through, Love Will Kill All Album Artwork