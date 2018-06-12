Jamey Jasta Is Concerned About As I Lay Dying’s Return

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta has addressed his stance on the controversial return of As I Lay Dying (via The PRP) on a new episode of his Jasta Show podcast. The latest episode features an interview with Bleeding Through frontman Brandan Schieppati. Schieppati has publicly supported frontman Tim Lambesis and As I Lay Dying’s comeback, but Jasta was unaware of this when the interview was recorded and the subject didn't come up. In the episode, he recorded a preface to the interview, discussing his take on AILD's comeback and Schieppati's support of the band.

“I’ve since spoken to Tim and I’ve traded messages with Brandan," Jasta says. "The verdict is still out if this is a good idea. I wish no ill will upon anyone. But when you commit such a heinous crime and then you come out and you don’t make a statement from the band—the band that [every member said], ‘I’ll never jam with this dude again, he ruined our lives.’”

He later continued, “What we do is a gift. What we do is a privilege and it [has] gotta be earned. And it [has] gotta be earned back if you fuck up and you hire someone to kill your wife, okay?"

Regarding Brandan aligning himself with Lambesis, he voiced concern on how fans of Bleeding Through will respond to the news. “I think this is gonna be very polarizing for Bleeding Through fans—especially their female fans. With the Me Too movement going on right now and with [keyboardist] Marta [Peterson] in the band, I gotta be honest: I don’t think it’s a good look for him to be aligning himself with Tim Lambesis.”

You can listen to the entire episode with Schieppati here. Although information on As I Lay Dying’s return is scarce, here’s what we know: They have a new song titled “My Own Grave,” which has an accompanying music video that confirmed all members of the group’s “classic” lineup have returned with Lambesis. They have also announced a comeback show scheduled for Saturday, June 16 at Soma Sidestage in San Diego, California. Additionally, fans can expect an official statement from the band at some point later this week.

See As I Lay Dying in the Top 50 Metal Bands Who Released Their First Album in the 21st Century