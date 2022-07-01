blink-182 Head to Flavortown With New Guy Fieri Merchandise Collab

blink-182 have teamed up with food media's Guy Fieri for a limited merchandise release between the two, dubbed "blink-182 x Flavortown."

Proceeds from the special edition items will go to The Guy Fieri Foundation, the culinary host and presenter's non-profit outreach that uses cooking and education to "support, uplift and encourage our communities," according to the organization's website.

See the merch down toward the bottom of this post.

"Happy 182 Day!" blink-182 tweeted Friday (July 1). "Celebrate with new merch including collabs with @GuyFieri and @seancliver." Sean Cliver is a skateboard artist who contributed a vivid new blink-182 graphic to a special skate deck, also now available.

The blink-182 x Flavortown line includes a T-shirt and an apron, both perfect for a holiday afternoon outside grilling with family and friends.

Fieri and blink-182 are friends themselves. During a chat with blink-182's Mark Hoppus on the musician's After School Radio last year, Fieri shared his love for metal bands such as Rage Against the Machine and Metallica. Around the same time, Fieri went incognito at a Slipknot show. Of course, Fieri also has a tequila company with another friend in music, Van Halen alum Sammy Hagar.

Last year, Hoppus said he was "cancer free" after revealing a cancer diagnosis that June. Earlier this week, blink-182's Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized for pancreatitis.

Get your flavor on with new merch at blink182merch.com.

blink-182 x Guy Fieri "Flavortown" Collaborative Merchandise Release - Product Photos

