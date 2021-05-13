Progressive deathcore vets Born of Osiris have unveiled the details to their sixth album, Angel or Alien, and have debuted a new music video for the title track, which underscores the band's need to continuously evolve their sound.

This latest song comes nearly two months after the band dropped "White Nile," which seemed to suggest that the successor to 2019's The Simulation would be arriving some time later this year.

"Angel or Alien" is among the most atmospheric Born of Osiris track in which melodic synth lines anchor the song, supported by a start/stop, stuttering backbeat that offers a juxtaposed sense of dynamism. Working through multiple facets of his voice — guttural roars, distorted and gritty cleans — Ronnie Canizaro grapples with reconciling the positive and negative aspects of a person close to him, looking for a definitive answer.

"After what has been an extremely trying year for the world, we couldn't be more excited to bring you our new album, Angel or Alien. We feel like we brought the best elements from each album in our discography and combined them into what you will hear on Angel or Alien. So, no matter what album you favor in our discography, this one should shine. We tried to refine and improve on each aspect that makes us Born of Osiris, and I think it's apparent on this record," commented guitarist Lee McKinney.

"The 'Angel or Alien' music video was actually extremely challenging for the band and crew. We wanted to walk out into the desert where there were no footprints and find the right spot for the performance shots. I'm sure you can imagine everyone loading guitars, drums, cabs, cameras, power, etc. across the desert with each step you take sinking six inches into the sand," he said of the video shoot.

"It all lead up to a moment I'll never forget - everything set up on top of a dune in the desert, performing with my best friends and a great crew of amazing people filming, and looking over the desert in between takes as the sun set," added McKinney. "I'll never forget the moments we shared that day. I think I can speak for the band and camera crew when I say that we truly hope you love the final product, it was both a challenge and a pleasure to create."

"There is a longing for connection," offered keyboardist and co-vocalist Joe Buras. "It’s not always easy and we crave it whether we know it or sometimes not. We get lost in thought at times but we always have to end up facing the world, exposed to the earth. You can shine like an Angel or hide like an Alien. Either way your heart and time are going towards the future and the end."

Read the lyrics to "Angel or Alien" below and view the music video for the new track toward the bottom of the page where you'll also find the artwork and track listing for Born of Osiris forthcoming album, due July 2 on Sumerian Records.

To pre-order Angel or Alien, head here.

Born of Osiris, "Angel or Alien" Lyrics

Lost inside my head

Save my place in heaven

Goodbyes sink like lead

Pierced, ripped and falling

More than a dream

I’m awake in my sleep

You know I’m longing for you

The same longing I need Pushing away every turn there's no reaction

I see everything you believed was incomplete

This is not what I thought it would be

When you came back around

Came back so carelessly Lost inside my head

Save my place in heaven

Goodbyes sink like lead

Pierced, ripped and falling

More than a dream

I’m awake in my sleep

You know I’m longing for you

The same longing I need Heartless machine

Built to destroy me

Negative being

Angel or alien? Moments make me feel connected

Make me feel like I’m an addict

Our paths don’t match

Guarding what was had

Love was nothing but our history Lost inside my head

Save my place in heaven

Goodbyes sink like lead

Pierced, ripped and falling

More than a dream

I’m awake in my sleep

You know I’m longing for you

The same longing I need We tried - we were not speaking

We lied - there was no reason

Sometimes I needed control of my spirit and my soul

Those are possessions of mine

They are not leaving I thought you wanted to see

If I feel - if I bleed

We tried but it was for all the wrong reasons

You always needed control

No matter what would unfold

We tried but it was for all the wrong reasons Lost inside my head

Save my place in heaven

Goodbyes sink like lead

Pierced, ripped and falling

More than a dream

I’m awake in my sleep

You know I’m longing for you

The same longing I need

Born of Osiris, "Angel or Alien" Music Video

Born of Osiris, Angel or Alien Album Art + Track Listing

Sumerian Records

01. "Poster Child"

02. "White Nile"

03. "Angel Of Alien"

04. "Waves"

05. "Oathbreaker"

06. "Threat Of Your Presence"

07. "Love Story"

08. "Crossface"

09. "Echobreather"

10. "“Lost Souls"

11. "In For The Kill"

12. "You Are The Narrative"

13. "Truth And Denial"

14. "Shadowmourne"