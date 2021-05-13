Born of Osiris Debut Title Track Off Newly Announced ‘Angel or Alien’ Album
Progressive deathcore vets Born of Osiris have unveiled the details to their sixth album, Angel or Alien, and have debuted a new music video for the title track, which underscores the band's need to continuously evolve their sound.
This latest song comes nearly two months after the band dropped "White Nile," which seemed to suggest that the successor to 2019's The Simulation would be arriving some time later this year.
"Angel or Alien" is among the most atmospheric Born of Osiris track in which melodic synth lines anchor the song, supported by a start/stop, stuttering backbeat that offers a juxtaposed sense of dynamism. Working through multiple facets of his voice — guttural roars, distorted and gritty cleans — Ronnie Canizaro grapples with reconciling the positive and negative aspects of a person close to him, looking for a definitive answer.
"After what has been an extremely trying year for the world, we couldn't be more excited to bring you our new album, Angel or Alien. We feel like we brought the best elements from each album in our discography and combined them into what you will hear on Angel or Alien. So, no matter what album you favor in our discography, this one should shine. We tried to refine and improve on each aspect that makes us Born of Osiris, and I think it's apparent on this record," commented guitarist Lee McKinney.
"The 'Angel or Alien' music video was actually extremely challenging for the band and crew. We wanted to walk out into the desert where there were no footprints and find the right spot for the performance shots. I'm sure you can imagine everyone loading guitars, drums, cabs, cameras, power, etc. across the desert with each step you take sinking six inches into the sand," he said of the video shoot.
"It all lead up to a moment I'll never forget - everything set up on top of a dune in the desert, performing with my best friends and a great crew of amazing people filming, and looking over the desert in between takes as the sun set," added McKinney. "I'll never forget the moments we shared that day. I think I can speak for the band and camera crew when I say that we truly hope you love the final product, it was both a challenge and a pleasure to create."
"There is a longing for connection," offered keyboardist and co-vocalist Joe Buras. "It’s not always easy and we crave it whether we know it or sometimes not. We get lost in thought at times but we always have to end up facing the world, exposed to the earth. You can shine like an Angel or hide like an Alien. Either way your heart and time are going towards the future and the end."
Read the lyrics to "Angel or Alien" below and view the music video for the new track toward the bottom of the page where you'll also find the artwork and track listing for Born of Osiris forthcoming album, due July 2 on Sumerian Records.
To pre-order Angel or Alien, head here.
Born of Osiris, "Angel or Alien" Lyrics
Lost inside my head
Save my place in heaven
Goodbyes sink like lead
Pierced, ripped and falling
More than a dream
I’m awake in my sleep
You know I’m longing for you
The same longing I need
Pushing away every turn there's no reaction
I see everything you believed was incomplete
This is not what I thought it would be
When you came back around
Came back so carelessly
Lost inside my head
Save my place in heaven
Goodbyes sink like lead
Pierced, ripped and falling
More than a dream
I’m awake in my sleep
You know I’m longing for you
The same longing I need
Heartless machine
Built to destroy me
Negative being
Angel or alien?
Moments make me feel connected
Make me feel like I’m an addict
Our paths don’t match
Guarding what was had
Love was nothing but our history
Lost inside my head
Save my place in heaven
Goodbyes sink like lead
Pierced, ripped and falling
More than a dream
I’m awake in my sleep
You know I’m longing for you
The same longing I need
We tried - we were not speaking
We lied - there was no reason
Sometimes I needed control of my spirit and my soul
Those are possessions of mine
They are not leaving
I thought you wanted to see
If I feel - if I bleed
We tried but it was for all the wrong reasons
You always needed control
No matter what would unfold
We tried but it was for all the wrong reasons
Lost inside my head
Save my place in heaven
Goodbyes sink like lead
Pierced, ripped and falling
More than a dream
I’m awake in my sleep
You know I’m longing for you
The same longing I need
Born of Osiris, "Angel or Alien" Music Video
Born of Osiris, Angel or Alien Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Poster Child"
02. "White Nile"
03. "Angel Of Alien"
04. "Waves"
05. "Oathbreaker"
06. "Threat Of Your Presence"
07. "Love Story"
08. "Crossface"
09. "Echobreather"
10. "“Lost Souls"
11. "In For The Kill"
12. "You Are The Narrative"
13. "Truth And Denial"
14. "Shadowmourne"
