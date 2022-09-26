Born of Osiris Guitarist Home After 27-Day Coma, Band Drops Off In Flames Tour

Born of Osiris have bowed out of their scheduled fall tour with In Flames, citing a recent "unfortunate medical situation" that left their guitarist Lee McKinney in a coma for 27 days and hospitalized for six weeks.

In their statement, the group reveals that McKinney is now home and expected to make a full recovery, but they have decided to cancel their dates to allow the guitarist more time to heal. The band was set to hit the road with In Flames next month and they've revealed that Upon a Burning Body will fill their spot on the upcoming trek that also includes Darkest Hour and Hammerhedd.

The band's full statement can be read below:

As some of you may have heard, Lee recently had an unfortunate medical situation that left him in a coma for 27 days and hospitalized for six weeks. He is home now and expected to make a full recovery. Unfortunately we will have to cancel our tour dates with In Flames in October, and our friends in Upon A Burning Body will be taking our place on the tour. We are hoping for a speedy and healthy recovery for Lee, and we appreciate all of our friends and fans that have reached out. We wish for @inflames, @uponaburningbodyofficial, @darkest_hour_official, and @hammerheddkc to have an amazing tour! Be sure to attend one of their shows if you are able to. We are sad that we will have to miss it. We will be using this time to work on a new album and we will still be performing at Hell and Heaven fest in Mexico on December 4th. We are also working on new tour dates for 2023. See you all soon! -Born of Osiris

Born of Osiris would have been touring in support of their 2021 album, Angel or Alien, but as stated, the group will turn their attention to working on new music during this break from the road before picking up later this year and in 2023.

As for In Flames, they have U.S. dates booked through a majority of the fall. Be sure to pick up your tickets here.

We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery for Born of Osiris' Lee McKinney.