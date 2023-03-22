Lee McKinney, lead guitarist of the progressive metal act Born of Osiris, criticized a music venue on Wednesday (March 22) that the rocker said made a derogative T-shirt with their band name on it without permission. He included a photo of the shirt.

Pointing to the ignorance of the disparaging statement printed on it — "EDM Sucks" — McKinney quipped the venue must have missed Born of Osiris' electronic influence. The term EDM, short for electronic dance music, covers a broad spectrum of electronic music.

"Venue today printed this corny ass T-shirt without our permission," McKinney wrote on Twitter.

"They must not have noticed all of the edm inspired keyboard/synth work in our music," he said.

"Im hoping nobody buys these and they end up in the trash," the Born of Osiris guitarist added.

The T-shirt includes the names of the other bands that played the Born of Osiris gig — Within Destruction, Vulvodynia, Knosis and more. Born of Osiris are currently on tour with the aforementioned groups in Asia. They played the Hong Kong venue Music Zone at E-Max (KITEC) on Wednesday. (It was not made clear if this venue printed the merch.)

Band Merch + Music Venues

The Born of Osiris merch situation dovetails with the current discussion around the sales of band merchandise in music venues, especially now that artists are protesting venues' merch cuts.

Last month, Architects drummer Dan Searle tweeted, "Hey @bands when are we gonna go on strike and get rid of these insane venue merch cuts? Or maybe we don't play until we get a cut of the bar?"

Born of Osiris Updates

Born of Osiris' latest, Angel or Alien, came out in 2021. Watch the music video for the title track below. See the band's upcoming 2023 tour dates underneath.

Born of Osiris, "Angel or Alien" (Music Video)

Born of Osiris Spring 2023 Tour Dates

March 18 – Bangkok, Thailand @ Lido Connect

March 19 – Jakarta, Indonesia @ Hammersonic

March 22 – Hong Kong, China @ Music Zone

March 24 – Manila, Philippines @ Wacken Battle

March 25 – Seoul, South Korea @ Alive Hall

March 26 – Taipei City, Tawain @ Legacy

March 29 – Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya Garret

March 30 – Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya Garret

April 1 – Bengaluru, India @ Bangalore Open Air

April 7 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theatre

April 8 – San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Ctr

April 9 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse

April 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 13 – New York, N.Y. @ Palladium

April 14 – Sayerville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 15 – Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

April 16 – Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

April 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mountain View Amp.

April 19 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

April 20 – Covington, Ky. @ Madison Theater

April 21 – Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot

April 22 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

April 24 – Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

April 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 27 – Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

April 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

April 29 – Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

April 30 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues