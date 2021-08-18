Born of Osiris Book Fall 2021 Headline Tour With Shadow of Intent + Signs of the Swarm
With a new album under their belt, Born of Osiris are set to hit the road this fall. The veteran metal mavens just revealed the dates for their upcoming U.S. headline run in support of their newly released Angel or Alien album.
The tour is set to kick off Oct. 29 in Sauget, Ill., taking the band well into November before they wrap Nov. 20 in Indianapolis, Ind. Dates for the run can be viewed below. In addition, you can look for support from Shadow of Intent and Signs of the Swarm on the run.
The group has partnered with Bandsintown to announced the run and you can head here for ticketing info.
Born of Osiris released their Angel or Alien album in July. In advance of the release, the band teased the record by issuing the songs "White Nile," "Angel or Alien" and "Poster Child."
Born of Osiris / Shadow of Intent / Signs of the Swarm 2021 Tour Dates
Oct. 29 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops
Oct. 30 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres
Nov. 02 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon
Nov. 03 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Stereo Garden
Nov. 05 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s
Nov. 06 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater
Nov. 07 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House Of Independents
Nov. 09 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Nov. 10 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Nov. 11 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans
Nov. 12 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud
Nov. 13 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Music Hall
Nov. 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
Nov. 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
Nov. 17 - Madison, Wis. @ The Annex
Nov. 18 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room
Nov. 19 - Springfield, Mo. @ The Riff
Nov. 20 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater