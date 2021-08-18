With a new album under their belt, Born of Osiris are set to hit the road this fall. The veteran metal mavens just revealed the dates for their upcoming U.S. headline run in support of their newly released Angel or Alien album.

The tour is set to kick off Oct. 29 in Sauget, Ill., taking the band well into November before they wrap Nov. 20 in Indianapolis, Ind. Dates for the run can be viewed below. In addition, you can look for support from Shadow of Intent and Signs of the Swarm on the run.

The group has partnered with Bandsintown to announced the run and you can head here for ticketing info.

Born of Osiris released their Angel or Alien album in July. In advance of the release, the band teased the record by issuing the songs "White Nile," "Angel or Alien" and "Poster Child."

Born of Osiris / Shadow of Intent / Signs of the Swarm 2021 Tour Dates

Oct. 29 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pops

Oct. 30 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres

Nov. 02 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lost Horizon

Nov. 03 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Stereo Garden

Nov. 05 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s

Nov. 06 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Theater

Nov. 07 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House Of Independents

Nov. 09 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Nov. 10 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Nov. 11 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans

Nov. 12 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud

Nov. 13 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Music Hall

Nov. 14 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

Nov. 16 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

Nov. 17 - Madison, Wis. @ The Annex

Nov. 18 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room

Nov. 19 - Springfield, Mo. @ The Riff

Nov. 20 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Born of Osiris