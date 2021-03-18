Born of Osiris Roar Back With Proggy New Song ‘White Nile’

Born of Osiris are back with "White Nile," their first new song since releasing their fifth album, The Simulation, in 2019.

Even amid their earliest deathcore roots, Born of Osiris distanced themselves from the breakdown-laden pack and showcased progressive ambitions, which have been gradually brought to the forefront on subsequent records. Their evolution continues on "White Nile," which focuses less on adrenalized aggression and instead doubles down on djenty rhythms and beautiful lead guitar breaks that adopt a similar stuttered approach, but with a shimmer.

"We are so excited to bring you the first taste of new music with our track 'White Nile.' It has been a hard year for everyone but we’ve been fortunate to lean on each member and each piece of this community we call BoO," said the band in a press statement.

"Perseverance flows like the Nile, as so we push on," they continued.

"White Nile" is also the fans' first taste of Nick Rossi as the band's guitarist after originally joining as their bassist in 2018 before making the swap in 2020.

"With the release of this track also comes the transition of Nick Rossi to guitar. We are thrilled to go forward with this lineup and have so much more to come," added Born of Osiris.

Read the lyrics to the new song directly below and take a listen at the bottom of the page.

Born of Osiris, "White Nile" Lyrics

Careful now

You’ve come too close to know

The where and when

Of your unholy ghost

And even though we are made of dust

A sliver of gold is inside each of us I am captive high on a daily basis

The amount I can't control the way

I understand your many faces

I lose the sense of what you mean to me Because I know you are

The one who can save me

With eyes aged along with history

I can't pretend that something else would convey me

To live one day without the thought of you and me Carry on through the night

It's a mess we’ve made too many times

I spend my days avoiding light

Lose my view of what you mean to me Careful now

You’ve come too close to know

The where and when

Of your unholy ghost

And even though we are made of dust

A sliver of gold is inside each of us So put your weight on top of it

Lay into moments that you compliment

Fragile feasting lion

Taking a bite of what he never tasted

Yet he never feared Sermons of an anchor

It's such a delicate race

I promised my mother

I would end in a righteous place So put your weight on top of it

Born of Osiris, "White Nile"