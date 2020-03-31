Boston Calling Cancels 2020 Festival

Boston Calling was lined up to be one of the more interesting festivals of 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials have now made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event and look ahead to 2021.

Last fall, organizers whet the appetite of fans announcing Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers would be two of the three headliners for the event. The Chili Peppers addition was significant as it marked one fo the first shows for the group since revealing that John Frusciante was returning to the band. Adding to the hype in January, the reunited Rage Against the Machine were announced as the third headliners.

The festival was set to take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Mass. the weekend of May 22-24, but in the statement below, organizers officially reveal this year's festival fate in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF CONSULTATION WITH LOCAL AND STATE AUTHORITIES, WE HAVE MADE THE DIFFICULT DECISION TO CANCEL BOSTON CALLING 2020 DUE TO THE ONGOING PANDEMIC. We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward. To our audience, whom we value dearly, we are so sad that we will not be together with you in May. We know information regarding your tickets is extremely important to you. As such, we will be reaching out to all ticket holders in the coming weeks with a detailed outline of options available. This includes obtaining a full refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event – about which we hope to have exciting news to share soon. We thank you for your patience; please stay tuned and we will be in touch with more information in the near future. To our valued partners, vendors, restaurants, staff and artists, we wish you all the very best during these trying times, and we look forward to collaborating with you all again soon. With love,

Boston Calling

While 2020 is awash, organizers have already announced the festival will return in 2021, carving out the weekend of May 28-30, once again at the Harvard Athletic Complex. For refund info on the 2020 festival, check the Boston Calling website.