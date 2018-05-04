Prophets of Rage have fared quite well over the last couple of years, but there will always be an interest amongst Rage Against the Machine fans of seeing the core original four back together either performing or recording music. Will that happen one day? It remains to be seen, but drummer Brad Wilk says in a new interview that he definitely has interest in seeing that come to fruition.

Wilk was Dean Delray's guest on the recent Let There Be Talk podcast, touching on a number of topics during his time with Delray and offering a frank assessment of his thoughts on Rage Against the Machine and where they stand.

"Nothing would make me happier than to be able to fuck shit up right now with Rage Against the Machine," stated Wilk. "It's just really a matter of getting us all on the same page."

The band originally split in 2000, only to reform for reunion shows, but they last played together in 2011. Prophets of Rage have helped carry the torch in recent years, with Chuck D., B-Real and DJ Lord joining the trio of Wilk, Tom Morello and Tim Commerford. Together, they've celebrated the band's catalog while originating their own new material.

While the absence of Zach de la Rocha is notable, Wilk was quick to point out that a variety of things have kept Rage from continuing. “It’s always been something different. It’s always been somebody different. It’s always something,” said the drummer. “For us, it’s kind of like the magnet theory. One magnet is always being pushed out. You’ve just got to get all of the magnets to stick together for a minute, and that’s always been our problem. I feel like a politician right now because I’m kind of skipping specifics, but that’s just kind of the best way I can answer it.”

But Wilk is confident that personality clashes that foil other bands is not something that would stand in the way with Rage. “If [a reunion] will happen again or not, I have no idea, but I know at least the four of us are amicable and can talk to each other, and actually even go hang out on occasion, so I think more we just want to be friends first more than anything,” said the drummer.

When asked about de la Rocha, Wilk stated that the singer is "working on music constantly." Hear more of Wilk's chat with Dean Delray on the Let There Be Talk podcast in the player above.