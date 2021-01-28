Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has built up quite the resume in recent years, writing with a wealth of other acts. But this spring he'll step out on his own with his first solo set This World or the Next. To whet your appetite for what's to come, we're premiering the new song and video "Dream Away" right here at Loudwire.

The track has a soaring and hypnotic quality to it as the lyrics long for a need to escape the everyday woes for a more idyllic world. Wallen co-wrote the track with longtime Red and In Flames drummer Joe Rickard. It's a beautifully crafted cut that bodes well for Wallen's upcoming release.

Speaking with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Wallen said of the track, "I think that we've all had kind of a tough year with everything happening in the world — Covid and everything. A lot of us were kind of left to our own devices for better for worse in our houses quarantining, so you're kind of sitting their thinking, 'Man, how do we get out of this? How do I escape this frame of mind?' A lot of it was just bad news everyday for a while there and it was tough to take."

He added, "I guess sometimes you just want to get away, even if it's just imagining that things can get better. But hope is still alive and it's something that can be nurtured, so that's really what the song is about — just not giving up on hope and having positive horizons." Check out the lyrics for the track below:

"Dream Away" Lyrics

Out on the colder side of the moon

Seeking a way to get back to you

Waking up to never-ending light

I just need to close my eyes

I just need to close my eyes And dream away

Of a new life

Try to forget my worries for a while

And isolate

In my own mind

Nothing matters but to feel alive Out on the colder side of the moon

Carry your name it's all I can do

Dark abyss comes through my line of sight

I just need to close my eyes

I just need to close my eyes And dream away

And dream away

And dream away

Nothing matters but to feel alive

Dream away

Wallen, who played with Copper and Adelitas Way before joining Breaking Benjamin and has co-written songs for Saint Asonia, Red, Pillar, Fuel and Saving Abel, has been working on his solo material since before the pandemic started.

For the song's video, he called in director Wombat Fire and the end result is a futuristic video in which Wallen shifts from a darkened DJ performance to embracing a nightly landscape cruising through empty streets against the backdrop of city lights.

If you like "Dream Away," be sure to pick up the track via Apple Music, Spotify or Deezer. And check out Keith's full interview with Loudwire Nights in the player below the video.

Keith Wallen "Dream Away" Single Art

Keith Wallen, "Dream Away"

Keith Wallen Speaks With Loudwire Nights