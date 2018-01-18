In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Jan. 18, 2018:

- Breaking Benjamin's "Red Cold River" video will arrive tomorrow (Jan. 19), but you can get a preview of what's to come in this exclusive teaser for Loudwire. The clip, seen here, appears to play into the rage felt after a child goes missing. Be sure to stay tuned for the Breaking Benjamin video coming tomorrow.

- Tommy Lee has revealed that The Dirt film has started pre-production. Shooting on the adaptation of the Motley Crue memoir is expected to begin in February.

- Muse members Matt Bellamy and Dom Howard were joined onstage by Sir Paul McCartney performing the Beatles classic, "Helter Skelter," during a Tuesday night performance under the moniker Dr. Pepper's Jaded Hearts Club Band. Howard told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, "It was completely spontaneous and none of us had any idea it was going to happen, so it wasn't rehearsed. We were playing at Stella McCartney's fashion show and we heard rumors he and Ringo were gonna be there. And literally we went onstage and he just showed up onstage during the first song. I was just playing along head down until I looked up and was like, 'Who's this bloke onstage?' and I realized it was Paul McCartney. I was like, 'Oh my god, this is nuts.' And he just kind of started singing." The drummer says, "It was a real once in a lifetime experience, that was. it was hugely epic." See footage here.

- While fans recently got excited at the idea of James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin hanging out with Billy Corgan in the studio, another Smashing Pumpkins member has been playing with Corgan as well. See footage from the studio with Jeff Schroeder jamming with Corgan here. "Twelve songs in," states Corgan, who had previous spoke of a potential double album in 2018.

- Though Body Count already revealed their participation, it has now been confirmed that the Grammy-nominated act will appear at the premiere ceremony hosted by Paul Shaffer and streamed live via Grammy.com at 3PM ET on Sunday, Jan. 28. Body Count will perform alongside India.Arie, Jazzmeia Horn, Taj Mahal & Keb Mo and Stile Antico during the pre-telecast ceremony where a wealth of awards are handed out.

- At the Gates have revealed that their next disc will be titled To Drink From the Night Itself and it's on schedule for a May 18 release through Century Media Records. Russ Russel produced the disc, which the band says sounds "mean and hungry." They add that it's a more conceptual release and elaborate more in this social media update.

- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi rocked out on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, performing one of the songs that paved the path to that honor. Watch their performance of "You Give Love a Bad Name" here.

- Allegaeon are hitting the road with Rings of Saturn, Nekrogoblikon and Entheos. Dates start March 2 in Mesa, Ariz. and wrap on March 30 in Dallas, Texas. See all the stops here.

- A new documentary titled The Rainbow will be released in 2018. The film explores the life of Mario Maglieri and his family, who have been responsible for the famous Sunset Strip hang The Rainbow Room, as well as running neighboring Roxy and Whisky a go go concert venues. Maglieri passed away last May. The legendary Whisky just celebrated its 54th year in operation.

- All Hail the Yeti bring equal parts brutality and melody to their new song "Slow Season" and there's now a video to accompany the track. Watch the band playing amidst and indoor storm in the clip right here.

- Zeal & Ardor have another new song to share courtesy of the Adult Swim Singles Series. Take a listen to "Baphomet" right here.

- Such power from just two people. Watch the performance-based new video for "Grave Plot" from Greber right here. The song can be found on their Cemetery Preston album, which is due Feb. 2.

Loudwire Rock News