Breaking Benjamin are teasing what could be one of the top tours of the summer. While official details of the run have yet to be announced, a new teaser for the band's summer tour has appeared on Twitter that looks to reveal the lineup for a powerful four-act package.

In the newly-released teaser, quick glimpses are shown not only of Breaking Benjamin, but also Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More and Bad Wolves. If that bill proves out, the trek should easily be one of the more popular pairings of the summer.

Breaking Benjamin have been revealing more and more music since the start of the year en route to the April 13 street date for their Ember album. "Red Cold River" is doing well at radio as the lead single, while the songs "Feed the Wolf" and "Blood" have also been issued ahead of the album's release.

While official details have yet to be released, Five Finger Death Punch are set to release their long-anticipated next album after resolving their label issues and delivering a hits collection late last year. The new album is expected to arrive in late spring and they've remained perched at rock radio with their cover of The Offspring's "Gone Away" and the song "Trouble" in recent months.

Nothing More are having banner year, with their The Stories We Tell Ourselves album being Grammy nominated this past year. The disc spawned the Grammy-nominated single "Go to War" and they're currently hitting with the single "Do You Really Want It?"

Meanwhile, Bad Wolves are just starting to make their mark, but have generated quite a bit of buzz as one of 2018 potential breakout bands. Their cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie" has been well received and a new album is expected this spring. Stay tuned for details on the tour when it is announced.

Update: As part of the promotion for Live Nation's "Ticket to Rock" program, a number of the dates for the Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch / Nothing More / Bad Wolves tour have been revealed. An official announcement on the tour has not come from the bands as of yet, but the first dates for the run have been revealed with more expected to fill in the blanks. See the stops listed below.

July 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 27 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 29 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 03 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 04 - Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion

Aug. 14 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 15 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 17 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 24 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sept. 01 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 06 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 07 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center