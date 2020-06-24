Panic! At the Disco singer Brendon Urie has requested President Trump's campaign no longer use his band's music at rallies after "High Hopes" was played without authorization in Arizona yesterday (June 23).

Every election cycle, politicians play various songs at campaign rallies, selecting ones that have a desirable message to reflect that of the campaign and its ambitions. Cease and desist letters typically quash the situation, as was the case when Trump recently played Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" at his highly-touted campaign rally return at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, which Panic! played two years earlier to considerably more people.

Instead, Urie took aim at the Trump campaign directly on Twitter, addressing the team before expressing, "Fuck you. You're not invited. Stop playing my song." In closing, he added, "No thanks" and signed it "Brendon Urie, Panic! At the Disco and company."

Furthermore, Urie followed the message up with another tweet, which was directed at "everyone else" who is not part of the Trump re-election campaign team. Urging followers to vote, the frontman provided a registration link at Head Count and stressed, "Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for. The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November," noting, "Please do your part [and register to vote]."

Last month, Urie made headlines for participating in a quarantine cover of Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and others.