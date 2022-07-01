The Stadium Tour featuring co-headliners Def Leppard and Motley Crue hit another snag, this time in Nashville, Tennessee after "an unforeseen medical complication" resulted in Poison's absence from what is typically a five-band bill also rounded out by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Classless Act.

Michaels, in a message shared on social media, confirmed what fans were told by Poison bassist Bobby Dall onstage on June 30 and that he indeed had been hospitalized.

In a fan-filmed video seen further down the page, the remaining members of Poison took the stage and addressed the crowd regarding the veteran hair metal group's surprise cancelation.

"How the hell is Nashville?! Bobby Dall, C.C. DeVille and Rikki Rockett want to give you all of our love and tell you that Mr. Michaels would like to be here to give you his love as well, but due to a bad reaction to a medication he is currently in the hospital," began Dall.

He continued, "So, unfortunately, we will obviously not be performing tonight. We love you all and the reason that we're out here to speak to [unintelligible] is to make a big round of applause for Joan Jett, Def Leppard and Motley Crue! We're going to give up our spot because of the illness and the weather and then the other three bands give you the wonderful [unintelligible] that you look like and we'll be back to Nashville and we will rock this city very soon."

"God bless you, have a wonderful show tonight," Dall added, "And Mr. Michaels apologizes from the bottom of his heart. He wishes he could be here but he cannot. And the three of us and Bret love each and every motherfucking one of you, so buy a beer, get drunk and get ready to fucking rock."

Poison Members Inform Nashville Crowd of Band's Canceled Set

Michaels apologized for not being able to play the show in a statement which reads, "To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the Music City and perform, but due to an unforeseen medical complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I'm working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/ Joan and Classless Act!!!"

Loudwire wishes for a speedy recovery for Michaels and that he can be back onstage soon as the Stadium Tour rolls on.

The trek launched on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, where heavy rain and a thunderstorm pounded the stage and the stadium full of fans. That same night, Motley Crue revealed that drummer Tommy Lee sustained four broken ribs two weeks earlier and that a backup drummer (Tommy Clufetos) would be filling in nightly as needed. Lee has since played two full sets — June 28 in Charlotte, N.C. and June 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

