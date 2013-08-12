Brian ‘Head’ Welch’s Band Love and Death Premiere ‘Meltdown’ Video

Love and Death, the band fronted by Korn guitarist and Loudwire columnist Brian 'Head' Welch, have unleashed the video for 'Meltdown' from their album 'Between Here & Lost.'

The video shows the band members working at a kids activity center serving children food and drinks at a party while dressed in goofy beaver hats. After being tormented by the kids and berated by their boss, Love & Death grab their instruments and begin rocking, winning over their audience.

Love and Death's 'Between Here & Lost' will be re-released as a deluxe edition on Sept. 24 and contain the new song 'Empty' as well as some bonus remixes.

Meanwhile, Welch is also part of Korn's new album 'The Paradigm Shift.' The band debuted the single 'Never Never' last week and announced the album release date had been pushed back a week to Oct. 8. Also, stay tuned for the next edition of Welch's 'Head's Korner' column coming very soon.