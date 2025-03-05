Why Is Everyone Talking About Bring Me the Horizon’s VIP Tickets?

Bring Me the Horizon have been taking some pushback on social media after a VIP tour package was offered that has seemed to underwhelm some fans, while being viewed as hypocritical by others.

One of the reasons that some fans have been surprised by the VIP package is Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes' own past beef with Sleeping With Sirens; Kellin' Quinn over their onetime VIP package back in 2013 that seemed a little high when asking for a polaroid picture with the singer.

What Was the Initial Beef Between Oli Sykes and Kellin Quinn About?

Back in 2013, Sleeping With Sirens had offered a VIP package to fans known as "Kellin's Polaroid Package." There were some of the typical VIP perks such as early entry to shows, signed items and a Q&A session, but the top billed item was the chance to take a polaroid picture with Quinn and have it autographed. This special package was going for $80.

When Sykes caught wind of it, the Bring Me the Horizon singer had a go at Quinn, commenting on Twitter (via Property of Zack), "Next USA tour! Oli Sykes special polaroid package! Take a photo with me! Special price! Absolutely no charge at all! Fucking cockstars."

That, in turn, set off a bit of a sparring match between the two singers and their fans. At one point, Quinn eventually tired of the tension and noted, "I respect Bring Me, they make good music, I'm allowed to talk some shit if I want.. So can @olobersyko no need to make a war between bands" while trying to lessen the friction.

What Fans Are Saying + Why the Past Beef Applies to Bring Me the Horizon's VIP Package

With Bring Me the Horizon hitting the road in 2025, a VIP "NeX GEn EXperiencE" package was offered as an option to fans. It includes: One premium ticket, one exclusive Bring Me the Horizon Merch Pack, Designated VIP Entrance and Early Entry, First Access to the Floor for General Admission ticket holders, access to VIP merch booth with bespoke items, crowd free early merch shopping access and an on site VIP host.

The package also shares in the working that there will be no meet and greet offered and that the band is not involved with the package.

But given Sykes' prior stance calling out Sleeping With Sirens on their 2013 VIP package, fans have started calling out Bring Me the Horizon online over their proposed VIP option.

"kellin quinn has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever," noted one fan. Another quickly pointed out, "Lol wasn't Oli Sykes the one that made fun of Kellin Quinn back in idk 2014 for making vip $50?"

A third offered, "its so embarrassing, like oli had full on arguments with kellin quinn of sleeping with sirens for doing this exact thing and charging £80 2013 oli would hate current oli."

Though others didn't reference the old beef, they still were not thrilled about the package being offered.

"omg i just saw the bring me the horizon vip package thing… something about it seems incredibly hypocritical don’t yall think??," remarked one fan.

"NEARLY FOOOUURRR HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR VIP FOR BMTH?? you’ve lost your fucking mind bmthofficial remember you’re from fucking yorkshire," added another.

A third offered, "Bring Me The Horizon selling a VIP package for the first time is genuinely disappointing. They were one of the few bands with integrity to not offer that and make it truly fair for everyone in the pit."

Yet another mocked the package and its lack of sizzle:"The Bring Me VIP package essentially mentioning early access 3 times goes to show that they really struggling to justify it's cost LOL - Exclusive VIP entrance (wow wee), w/ Early Entry - First access to floor (so... early entry) - Early Merch shopping (so... early entry). I'm sorry but it's kinda funny."

See more of the fan reaction below.

Bring Me the Horizon in 2025

Bring Me the Horizon just announced U.S. dates for the fall, while a European tour hitting many of the major festivals was announced for this summer.

The band kicks off their 2025 touring the weekend of June 6 - 8 at Germany's Rock Am Ring Festival. There are also summer festival appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August to finish out their summer appearances.

In the U.S., the band plays a brief 10-date trek featuring Motionless in White and more joining them. The pre-sale is currently underway for the U.S. shows, which begin Sept. 21 in Louisville, Ky.

Get all Bring Me the Horizon ticketing info through their website.