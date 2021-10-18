Bring Me the Horizon singer Oli Sykes has teamed up with the electro-pop DJ group Cheat Codes on their latest single, "Dummy." Cheat Codes have previously collaborated with All Time Low, blink-182's Travis Barker, Demi Lovato and many others.

But listeners looking for the rock angst of Sykes' work with Bring Me the Horizon may need to keep looking — "Dummy" sticks close to the EDM style that's made a success out of Cheat Codes members KEVI (Kevin Ford), Trevor Dahl and Matthew Russell.

Hear the song down toward the bottom of this post.

Sykes promoted the release on Bring Me the Horizon's TikTok page last week, asking, "do u like lyrically depressing pop music? Check out my new song 'dummy' then, with cheat codes."

The BTMH vocalist has been a prolific collaborator this year — he's also appeared on recent tracks from Olivia O'Brien and the since-disbanded Lotus Eater. Bring Me the Horizon last month released their own new one, "Die4u," and will tour in 2022.

Earlier this year, Sykes recounted the "spiritual rehab" he experienced living for a month at an ashram with Hare Krishna monks in Brazil, after he was sidelined with mental health issues.

"I didn't like myself very much," Sykes told Kerrang. "I don't have much confidence in myself. I had a lot of shit like that, where I didn't like when people said my name. [I was] embarrassed. I couldn't even talk to people — things like going to a shop, I'd be embarrassed and scared. I didn't ever want to put myself out there. I just wanted to remain hidden all the time."

So, ending up "in the middle of nowhere" five hours outside of São Paulo, Sykes "basically became a Hare Krishna for a month," he said. "I'm not Hare Krishna, but I thought, ​'Fuck it — these people are the happiest people in the world, they're just so content.'"

Cheat Codes feat. Oli Sykes, "Dummy"