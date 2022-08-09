Bring Me the Horizon lead singer Oli Sykes and drummer Mat Nichols recently competed in England's Allerthorpe Sprint Triathlon to help raise funds for Ukrainepride, an outreach organization assisting the LGBTQ+ community in Ukraine amid the ongoing war there.

The English musicians are among the rock and metal artists showing support for Ukraine after Russia's invasion of the neighboring European country that began earlier this year. Bring Me the Horizon's initiative added the benefit of helping out the LGBTQ+ community.

"We did it!" Sykes said alongside an Instagram photo of the two Bring Me the Horizon members at the triathlon on Sunday (Aug. 7) in York, England. "thank u so much to everyone that sponsored us in our first triathlon 4 @ukraine.pride means the world."

Nichols added with a video from the event, "Had a great time today doing this. All for a good cause. Thanks to everyone that donated. Me and Ol are dead chuffed." (See both posts below.)

Sykes' started a crowdfunding campaign ahead of the triathlon to raise the money. With a goal of £3,000 (approximately $3,633), it currently stands beyond £5000 (over $7000) raised for Ukrainepride. Here's what Sykes said on the crowdfunding webpage:

Hi! Oli here from the band bring me the horizon. Me & our drummer mat nichols will participating in the ALLERTHORPE SPRINT TRIATHLON in York this august, & we wanted to raise money for Ukrainepride, a non profit orgmazation supporting the LGBTQ+ Community in Ukraine, which as you can imagine is going through an incredibly difficult time. One of my close ukranian friends reccomended me this organzations as the best in its field.

Last month, Bring Me the Horizon released the new single "sTraNgeRs," which is slated to appear on their forthcoming second EP in their Post Human series of releases.

