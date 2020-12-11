Butcher Babies are back with another new single, "Sleeping With the Enemy." In addition to the release, they've also announced a livestream show, which will take place later this month.

Throughout the first half of the aggressive, industrial-influenced track, vocalists Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey deliver a more melodic singing approach, as they had with previous single "Bottom of a Bottle." That lasts until you get to the second verse, where the girls bring back the brutal vocals they're known and loved for.

"This song is about hypocrisy and self realization. We can get so caught up in the rat race of life, as humans we tend to lose track of ourselves and our core values along the way," Shepherd described. "There comes a point where you look at the perceived problems in your life and realize there is one common denominator — yourself! Whether it’s in the lens you look at life through or an overall attitude, there comes a point where we must turn a negative into a positive. This song is that for me."

Listen to "Sleeping With the Enemy" and read the lyrics below.

Butcher Babies have also confirmed a livestream show dubbed the “1st Annual Office Christmas Party," which will take place Dec. 18 at 8pm ET. Tickets and access are available on the band's website, where you can also purchase their celebratory 10th anniversary "Butcher Burgundy" wine.

Butcher Babies

Butcher Babies, "Sleeping With the Enemy" Lyrics