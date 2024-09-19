Chester Bennington’s Mom Says She Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Linkin Park Over Reunion

Chester Bennington's mom, Susan Eubanks, says she feels "betrayed" by Linkin Park over their reunion and the addition of new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Eubanks told Rolling Stone that following the death of Bennington in July of 2017, the surviving members of Linkin Park promised her that they would discuss any potential rekindling of the band with her prior to making any official decisions.

However, Eubanks claimed that no one in the band reached out to her when they decided to start working with Armstrong and thus she feels betrayed by them.

Why Eubanks Feels Hurt by Linkin Park

"I feel like they’re trying very hard to erase the past. They’re performing songs that Chester sang. And I don’t know how the fans are taking it, but I know how I take it. And having [Armstrong] singing my son’s songs is hurtful," she wrote in a post for Rolling Stone.

Eubanks further noted that Bennington's first wife, Samantha Marie Olit, and their son Draven (22), were also unaware that Linkin Park were reuniting with Armstrong until they announced it to the world.

She alleged that over the last couple of years, both Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda personally made a promise to her that they would fill her in on any happenings with Linkin Park. Hahn and Shinoda apparently let Olit and Draven know when they were planning to share the previously unreleased tracks that Bennington sang on ("Lost," "Friendly Fire" and etc.).

Eubanks says she learned about the song releases from Olit rather than the members of Linkin Park.

How Eubanks Learned Armstrong Was Linkin Park's New Vocalist

"I found out about Emily Armstrong joining the band on Google," she continued. "I actually thought maybe the band was going back out, but that Mike would be the singer; Chester did teach Mike how to sing. He sang a song on [2017’s] One More Light that I thought was beautiful until Chester died, then I couldn’t listen to it anymore. I thought if they were to go back out, it would just be the band not adding a singer."

Eubanks recalled tuning into the livestream concert that took place in Los Angeles on Sept. 5, which was Linkin Park's debut with Armstrong. She only heard a brief bit of the performance because she didn't want to hear it.

"But it was her, I’m just going to say it, screeching her way through a very high note. And I got out of there as fast as I could," she said. "I cried."

linkin park, mike shinoda, emily armstrong Timothy Norris, Getty Images loading...

Eubanks Claims Shinoda Wanted a Female Singer for a Long Time

Shinoda had allegedly made comments to Bennington in the past suggesting that their songs would have sounded better if a woman sang them, according to Eubanks.

"Chester called me and said, 'He thinks that they’re going to replace me with a girl.' And I said, 'What do you mean?' And he said Mike told him at rehearsal that, 'If you decide you’re leaving, we’re going to replace you with a girl.' And Chester was dumbfounded and hurt," Eubanks claimed.

She went on to defend Bennington's voice, asserting that no one could replicate how her son sounded. She reiterated that she feels they're trying to "erase the past" — a sentiment that Bennington's eldest son Jaime has expressed since the livestream concert took place — and concluded that Linkin Park shouldn't have Armstrong sing Bennington's songs.

Shinoda Says the Reunion Isn't About 'Erasing the Past'

During Linkin Park's first full-scale reunion show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, Shinoda seemingly addressed the accusations that the band is trying to erase their legacy with Bennington.

"It is not about erasing the past – it is about starting this new chapter into the future, and coming out here for each and every one of you," the vocalist stated.