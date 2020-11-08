Chevelle Return With Acoustic Version of New Song ‘Endlessly’

Chevelle are getting in under the wire with new music before the year ends. The group just revealed an acoustic performance of the new song "Endlessly" as played by singer-guitarist Pete Loeffler.

In a short video update from brothers Pete and Sam Loeffler, drummer Sam Loeffler explained, "We have some new music coming out after quite a while. It's all finished. The album's done and we should have a release date very shortly."

He went on to add, "We're going to shoot a video next week for the single. We're excited about that, excited to get working again."

In June of 2019, the band made their way to California to work with producer Joe Barresi on the record. At the time, Sam Loeffler told us that the band had been writing material for the past year-and-a-half, so it was a longer process for the group in turning around a new record.

The drummer also revealed at the time, "I know for Pete one of the things that was inspiring him was the idea of populating another planet, going to Mars. There’s been a lot of talk about that and there’s a lot of debate about whether we should do it and why would should do it and all of that is interesting to us. So there’s a little bit of a theme, I’d say interplanetary or Earth vs. Mars or anything that goes into it, because it’s so interesting to think that there are people signing up by as far as I know by the hundreds to get on a rocket ship and go to Mars and never come back to Earth or never have anything that they know from everyday life."

In September of 2019, Pete Loeffler told KCAL 96.7's RadioActive Mike Z. that the group had eight song tracked, while offering, “We went really dark on the last two [albums], really heavy and more metal. That’s personally where I like to be and I want to live onstage, but this record [Barresi] was like, ‘Let’s try to do some melodic stuff,’ so I went down that road." Loeffler reiterated the space fascination so it appears there will be at least one track and maybe more with the new record.

Back in February of this year, the group posted video of Pete Loeffler recording the "final song" for the new album in a rather unique way. He was balancing on a skateboard that had been laid over a circular log as he was laying down a guitar part.

Chevelle, "Endlessly"

Chevelle's Sam and Pete Loeffler Share Their New Album News