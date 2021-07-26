Chevelle Book Fall 2021 ‘NIRATIAS’ Tour Dates

Having kicked off the year with their standout NIRATIAS album, Chevelle will hit the road this fall bringing their new music to audiences across the country.

The band just announced two legs of headline dates that will having them touring the U.S. in both September and November. The initial leg kicks off Sept. 1 in Kansas City and runs through Sept. 25 in Mankato, Minnesota, while the second leg picks up on Nov. 4 in Milwaukee and runs through Nov. 21 in Pittsburgh. See all of the stops listed below.

"Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour. Here's to seeing you all out there," the band says.

Pre-sale ticketing for the tour starts tomorrow (July 27) with the general public on-sale set for this Friday (July 30). Head to the band's website for all ticketing info and see the tour dates listed below.

Chevelle once again teamed with producer Joe Barresi on their NIRATIAS album, with the record yielding a string of singles earlier this year. "Self Destructor" enjoyed the biggest success, topping the Mainstream Rock Chart, while "Peach," "Remember When" and "Mars Simula" also enjoyed rock radio airplay.

Chevelle Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Sept.1 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Sept. 3 — Pryor, Okla. @ Catch the Fever Festival Grounds

Sept. 4 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 5 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 8 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Sept. 10 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Amphitheater

Sept. 11 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration)

Sept. 12 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 15 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery

Sept. 17 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 18 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (RIFF FEST)

Sept. 19 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

Sept. 21 — Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Events Center

Sept. 22 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Sept. 24 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Sept. 25 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Event Center - Grand Hall

Nov. 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 5 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre

Nov. 6 — Columbus, Ohio @ EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

Nov. 9 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Nov. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 12 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Daytona International Speedway

Nov. 13 —Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

Nov. 14 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

Nov. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 17 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 18 — Norfolk, Va. @ Norva Theater

Nov. 20 — Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Nov. 21 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

