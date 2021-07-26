Chevelle Book Fall 2021 ‘NIRATIAS’ Tour Dates
Having kicked off the year with their standout NIRATIAS album, Chevelle will hit the road this fall bringing their new music to audiences across the country.
The band just announced two legs of headline dates that will having them touring the U.S. in both September and November. The initial leg kicks off Sept. 1 in Kansas City and runs through Sept. 25 in Mankato, Minnesota, while the second leg picks up on Nov. 4 in Milwaukee and runs through Nov. 21 in Pittsburgh. See all of the stops listed below.
"Well, we have to say we are pretty damn happy about a new year, a new album, and now, a new tour. Here's to seeing you all out there," the band says.
Pre-sale ticketing for the tour starts tomorrow (July 27) with the general public on-sale set for this Friday (July 30). Head to the band's website for all ticketing info and see the tour dates listed below.
Chevelle once again teamed with producer Joe Barresi on their NIRATIAS album, with the record yielding a string of singles earlier this year. "Self Destructor" enjoyed the biggest success, topping the Mainstream Rock Chart, while "Peach," "Remember When" and "Mars Simula" also enjoyed rock radio airplay.
Chevelle Fall 2021 Tour Dates
Sept.1 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater
Sept. 3 — Pryor, Okla. @ Catch the Fever Festival Grounds
Sept. 4 — The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 5 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 8 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall
Sept. 10 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Amphitheater
Sept. 11 — Mansfield, Ohio @ Ohio State Reformatory (Inkcarceration)
Sept. 12 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 14 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Sept. 15 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewery
Sept. 17 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sept. 18 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre (RIFF FEST)
Sept. 19 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
Sept. 21 — Clive, Iowa @ Horizon Events Center
Sept. 22 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
Sept. 24 — Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center
Sept. 25 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Event Center - Grand Hall
Nov. 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
Nov. 5 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre
Nov. 6 — Columbus, Ohio @ EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
Nov. 9 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
Nov. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Nov. 12 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Daytona International Speedway
Nov. 13 —Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
Nov. 14 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall
Nov. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Nov. 17 — Richmond, Va. @ The National
Nov. 18 — Norfolk, Va. @ Norva Theater
Nov. 20 — Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Nov. 21 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE