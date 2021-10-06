After completing the September leg of their U.S. tour, hard rock veterans Chevelle have made the difficult decision to nix their November run, citing "changing circumstances beyond our control." Instead, they will now turn their focus toward writing new music.

The upcoming set of tour dates were mostly concentrated along the eastern section of the country after the first batch of dates took Chevelle through the heartland, but those 13 scheduled stops have been put on hold without indication of whether these shows were postponed or canceled outright.

In an announcement on social media, Chevelle explained, “We regret to inform our fans that we are unable to move forward with our planned November tour dates. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances to the same scale our fans deserve. Touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. We are disappointed to not hit the road again but we are making good use of this time to write new music. We want to thank our fans for supporting NIRATIAS and we will see you back out there!"

See the impacted tour dates below.

NIRATIAS, the ninth full length album by Chevelle, was released earlier this year and served as the successor to 2016's The North Corridor. It appears likely that fans won't have to wait another five years for new music after this latest update, however.

Chevelle 2021 Tour Dates — Postponed/Canceled

Nov. 04 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 05 — Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theatre

Nov. 06 — Columbus, Ohio @ EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

Nov. 09 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Nov. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Nov. 12 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Daytona International Speedway

Nov. 13 —Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

Nov. 14 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

Nov. 16 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Nov. 17 — Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 18 — Norfolk, Va. @ Norva Theater

Nov. 20 — Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Nov. 21 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE