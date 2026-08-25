A group of hardcore bands that were set to unite for a memorial show at a Chicago cemetery this weekend are now changing venues following a state investigation into the handling of human remains.

The show, which is to honor late Harms Way guitarist and HardLore podcast co-host Bo Lueders, is now set for Aug. 29 at the Ramova Theatre in Chicago. It was previously scheduled for the same day at the Bohemian National Cemetery.

Why the Bohemian National Cemetery is Being Investigated

Earlier this month, Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza announced an investigation into the crematory operations at the Bohemian National Cemetery, which sits on nearly 125 acres on Chicago's north side.

Mendoza said via a released statement that a recent investigation at the crematory on the cemetery grounds turned up "multiple equipment failures and some human remains waiting to be cremated that were not maintained at the proper temperature."

According to the release, the comptroller's office opened the investigation after being alerted to potential violations.

"At the time of our visit, 35 individuals at the facility were waiting to be cremated. This has been completed and nearly all the cremated remains have been returned to their respective families."

The investigation is ongoing.

What You Need to Know About the Bo Lueders Memorial Show

Besides the change in venue from the cemetery to the Ramova Theatre, everything else is as previously announced for the show honoring Lueders.

The lineup will include Harms Way, Twitching Tongues, Linda Claire, Weekend Nachos and The Killer.

This will mark the first known live performance by Harms Way since Lueders' death on April 2, at age 38.

Twitching Tongues features Lueders' friend and podcast co-host, Colin Young.

The band Fleshwater was tagged in the social media post announcing the show and the venue change, even though they are not listed on the bill. The band does, however, have a song called "Linda Claire."

Fleshwater are also scheduled to play Riot Fest in Chicago on Sept. 18. Many festivals typically require a radius clause for bands, preventing them from performing in and around the host city within a certain period.

Why the Show Was Being Held at the Cemetery

While a concert at a currently operating cemetery may sound odd, this is far from the first time bands have played at Bohemian National Cemetery.

An outdoor stage on the grounds has been hosting shows sporadically since 2015. Past acts that have played there include Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Blood Incantation and Kim Gordon, formerly of Sonic Youth.

READ MORE: Loved Ones Take Bo Lueders' Cremains to WrestleMania in Touching Tribute

The Friends of Bohemian National Cemetery says it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is "the final resting place for nearly 120,000 people."

It is unclear what, if any, connection there is between Lueders and the cemetery.

Ticket information for the memorial show is available on the Harms Way website. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Night Ministry, Chicago Recovery Alliance and Hope For the Day.