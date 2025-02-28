Chris Kael’s Trick to Joining Five Finger Death Punch

In the newest clip from the Beardo and Weirdo podcast, comedian Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael get heavy about life after a conversation about moving reveals the musician's trick to having joined the band full time.

Kael joined Five Finger Death Punch in 2011, replacing Matt Snell. At the time, he was living in Las Vegas and making good money bartending. So much so that the rocker actually took a pay cut to take up the vacant role in the group.

As a brand new member, he was not on "retainer" yet. A retainer is a stand music industry practice of paying a fee to retain the services of a musician, crew members, etc. to ensure they are available when the band needs them.

Understanding that having to pick up a side job to make things work financially was reasonable in order to pursue an incredible opportunity, Kael used it to his advantage.

"I was trying to figure a way to negotiate my way into a retainer. So what better way than picking up a moving gig?," he asks with a smile while looking into the camera.

Of course, the risk of injury as a professional mover is higher than in some other occupations. And after having to turn down collaborating with a bandmate because of work, it wasn't long before Kael secured that coveted retainer.

This all came up because Gass opens up thanking Kael for helping him move. Smitten, Gass gloats about getting to tell all his pals, "Five Finger Death Punch helped me move." It was just Kael, but it's like an old fishing tale where the fish keeps getting bigger.

While things open up rather lighthearted, the podcast moves into its recurring segment "Chris Is Pissed," where the bassist vents about some frustrations. This time, however, he's grappling with many heavy emotions, informing listeners that his friend's 30-year-old daughter is in hospice care.

Anger is one of the many stages of grief, which can be overlapping and conflicting, making the process even more challenging to deal with. Kael and Gass are both sober and talk through the emotional triggers that used to drive their habits and how they've managed to overcome those desires and urges.

Watch the full clip below and learn more about the Beardo and Weirdo podcast further down the page.

Chris Kael's Trick to Joining Five Finger Death Punch

