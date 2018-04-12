CKY Announce Summer 2018 Co-Headlining Tour With Slaves

"Head for a Breakdown?" Quite the opposite, actually. CKY are still going strong off their latest album The Phoenix and will be hitting the road this summer on a co-headlining run with Slaves.

The two acts have put together an intriguing bill that will also feature support from Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am, with dates kicking off July 27 in Asbury Park, N.J.

CKY drummer Jess Margera says, "ATTENTION! You want it? You’ve got it! You wild heathens kept asking for it and we heard you loud and clear: We are proud to announce a full co-headlining North American tour with our friends in Slaves. We’re bringing Royal Thunder and Awaken I Am along for the ride. It’s going to be a night of some thick ass rock n roll that you can brag about to all your fake ass ‘friends’ who stayed home watching Netflix. This is gonna be the tour of all tours and this tour is all yours. Get a ticket NOW."

As stated, the run starts July 27 in Asbury Park, starting in the Eastern U.S., but almost immediately heading across the Midwest, getting all the way to the West Coast before heading through the south of Texas and wrapping up back on the East Coast with a Sept. 1 finale in Worcester, Mass. Tickets for the trek will go on sale this Friday (April 13) at 10AM local time, with a limited number of VIP meet and greet packages also becoming available this Friday.

CKY are touring in support of The Phoenix, which has already spawned the singles "Head for a Breakdown," "Replaceable" and "Days of Self Destruction." Slaves, meanwhile, just issued their Beautiful Death album back in February. The set includes the cuts "I'd Rather See Your Star Explode," "True Colors" and "Patience Is the Virtue."

CKY / Slaves / Royal Thunder / Awaken I Am 2018 Tour

July 27 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes

July 28 - Easton, Pa. @ One Centre Square

July 29 - Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

July 31 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

Aug. 1 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Aug. 2 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

Aug. 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza*

Aug. 4 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamonds

Aug. 5 - St Louis, Mo. @ Fubar

Aug. 7 - Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary

Aug. 8 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabes

Aug. 9 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater

Aug. 10 - Sturgis, N.D. @ Iron Horse Saloon*

Aug. 11 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios

Aug. 12 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theatre**

Aug. 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Aug. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ Revolution

Aug. 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Dantes

Aug. 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Psycho Las Vegas*

Aug. 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee

Aug. 21 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes

Aug. 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Aug. 24 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Aug. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ ACMH

Aug. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Aug. 30 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Bazaar

Aug. 31 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Sept. 1 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

* CKY ONLY ** NO SLAVES

