Update 2: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coheed and Cambria have postponed their S.S. Neverender Cruise to 2021. They hope to keep the lineup the same for the cruise. Additional details can be seen in their statement below:

Update: Coheed and Cambria have added to their upcoming S.S. Neverender Cruise. Thrice, Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Radkey, Hail the Sun, Peelander-Z and special guest chef Graham Elliott have all joined the cruise. Get more details here.

We've seen rock cruises enjoying great success in recent years, and Coheed and Cambria are now getting on board with one of their own. The group has revealed that the S.S. Neverender will set sail from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas between Oct. 26-30 next year.

The group just announced initial details of the cruise experience, curating a lineup that includes fairly recent tourmates Taking Back Sunday, as well as The Dear Hunter, Polyphia, Thank You Scientist, Culture Abuse, Torche, Three, Fire Deuce, Weerd Science and a set backed by the popular Emo Nite event. In addition, there is still one act of significance (currently third billed) that has yet to be revealed.

During the trip, Coheed and Cambria have committed to playing two very special sets, with one catering to the early years of the band, while the second is a deep cuts performance, guaranteed to satisfy the longtime fans of the group.

The four-day voyage will also have interactive Armory Wars experiences, a Coheed motif and cosplay, games and activities with the band members, live Q&A sessions and multiple performances from the acts joining them on the cruise.

“We’re always trying to find ways to improve the fan experience. Our fans like to travel, they like to meet other fans, we’re like a big family. So the idea of a cruise seemed like a way to allow a bunch of us to just go on vacation together,” explains Coheed founding member Travis Stever.

Those interested are encouraged to get in on the pre-sale for early access. Those who recently purchased The Unheavenly Creatures box set will be given priority, and there are deposit and payment plans available for those who want to attend. Head to the S.S. Neverender Cruise website for additional details and check out the pricing at this location.

Courtesy of Coheed and Cambria