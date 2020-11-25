Coheed and Cambria Issuing ‘The Amory Wars’ Action Figures

Coheed and Cambria fans have followed the band through elaborate stories with dynamic characters woven through multiple albums. Now the characters from The Amory Wars will come a little closer to life with the introduction of a new action figure line.

Frontman Claudio Sanchez has partnered with his comic book brand EVIL Ink and leading action figure manufacturer NECA to create the inaugural line of The Amory Wars action figures.

Coheed & Cambria / EVIL Ink / NECA

"Now you can bring Coheed and Cambria into your home," states the tease on the product info. "Help them save The Keywork from the evil clutches of Wilhelm Ryan and Mayo Deftiwolf!"

Sanchez says, “Lights, Camera, Action... Figures! I’m very happy to announce the release of our collaboration with NECA in bringing The Amory Wars line to life. As a child, toys played an integral role in the foundation of who I am now as a storyteller and the excitement never fades when I get to take this step with any of my creations.”

Coheed & Cambria / EVIL Ink / NECA

Given the current COVID-19 restrictions, there is an advisory for those purchasing as a potential holiday gift that explains, "Holiday deliveries may take longer than usual. We are doing everything we can to ship the action figure set for delivery ahead of Dec. 25." Orders can be placed at the band's webstore. Watch a trailer for the new figures below.

Coheed and Cambria The Amory Wars Action Figure Set