Corey Taylor Has a Sweet New Year’s Resolution

New Year's resolutions are a common way for people to set goals for themselves at the beginning of each year. Corey Taylor has quit a lot of his old habits that were affecting his health negatively, but he has one sweet vice left that he wants to kick.

He wants to give up sugar once and for all.

“I’ll tell you what — it’s been the one thing that’s been the hardest for me to really let go of," Taylor told Kerrang!. "I’ve quit smoking, I’ve quit drinking, I’ve quit drugs, I’ve quit all that stuff. But this is the one that’s kind of hanging around.”

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman believes that being around his children makes it more difficult for him to avoid the substance. "Plus my sweet tooth is also just so ridiculous: I once filled a red Solo cup with peanut butter and a half bag of M&Ms and ate it like it was a bowl of cereal… this is the kind of person you’re dealing with. I’m not amateur – I’m a professional fat-ass!”

Aside from his sugar addiction, Taylor claimed he's in better shape now than he was prior to the quarantine because he's been working out frequently. Hopefully, his healthy lifestyle will pay off when he's on the road with Slipknot this summer.