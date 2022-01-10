Corey Taylor Counts Slipknot Album, Film + ‘Secret Homecoming’ on 2022 To-Do List

A new year doesn't mean the schedule suddenly lightens up for Corey Taylor. In fact, the ever-present rocker has detailed his extensive 2022 plans in a new tweet.

"Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition," stated Taylor, before listing "ZvN updates, SK album, secret ‘homecoming’ plans, etc. Stay Tuned!" and the hilarious Franklin D. Roosevelt-attributed quote "Hold On To Your Butts."

The Slipknot news should not come as a surprise, as the band has spoken frequently about their work on a new album over the past few months. Just last month, Taylor himself revealed that he had four songs left to sing for the new album and that things were on track for a spring 2022 release. The group also gave their first taste of new music last fall with the release of "The Chapeltown Rag."

"The goal is to get it ready for mix in January so we can get it out two or three months after," Taylor told HardDrive Radio host Lou Brutus.

As for Zombie vs. Ninja, the Slipknot vocalist started discussing his dive into the film world early last year. After announcing in February that he had completed work on five film scripts, by March the vocalist started sharing details on Zombie vs. Ninja that appeared to be his primary focus.

Speaking to Frightmare HQ, Taylor called the film "a gonzo horror comedy," adding "It's the kind of fucking movie that I've always loved, and it's the kind of movie that I've always wanted to make."

As for the Taylor's "secret homecoming," that appears to be the least defined project of his update, but it would be assumed that Taylor would be planning something in Iowa for later this year. As for what that could be, Taylor could involve any of his bands, his solo work or even his books and film work. Stay tuned to see how that one plays out.