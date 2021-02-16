Corey Taylor Has Written Five Film Scripts

Corey Taylor continues to be one of the hardest working musicians going. We've seen his prolific nature over the years balancing multiple bands and writing books, but it looks like Taylor has his sights set on yet another medium. According to the singer, he's got five film scripts he's completed writing.

While speaking with Terri Carr of New Jersey's 105.5 WDHA, Taylor revealed that he's continuing to take advantage of opportunities in the film world. In the past year alone, Taylor has been attached to the horror anthology Bad Candy, landed a role in the horror film Rucker and appeared in the '80s sci-fi documentary In Search of Tomorrow. Taylor also recently revealed his interest in writing a musical about growing up with his hometown friends.

While Taylor has an interest in the film world, he admits its hard to delve into with his schedule as it is. "I've done some movies. I've done a handful of them. Honestly, it's something that would probably make more sense after I'm off the road, which, ironically, here we are."

He continued, "I've done a couple of things, and, obviously, with any script that I write, I'll probably take a little, smaller role and kind of give it to myself. It's definitely what I'm doing with the script that I'm shopping right now, which is called Zombie Versus Ninja, and it's exactly what [the title] implies. And it's rad. I'm shopping that right now with a group of people who have actually helped me kind of tighten the script up. They've got the contacts. We're kind of doing that right now. But there's a couple of roles in there that I'll probably mess with. They're not the main roles, but they're just kind of tucked in the background, and people will go, 'Oh. hey.' So it's stuff like that that interests me."

Taylor adds, "Actually, I have no real interest in a big movie role. To me, the interesting part is writing the story. The interesting part, for me, is creating the world, and then watching people kind of make that world a reality. That's what I wanna see. I always said one of my goals was to see a movie through soup to nuts — from script to pre-pro to post to the screen."

In addition to writing for film, Taylor recently revealed he has another book that he's working on and he's been promoting his debut solo record CMFT as well. Plus, Taylor has also previously discussed his desire for Slipknot to complete their touring support for their last album once the pandemic allows for touring again.

Corey Taylor Speaks With New Jersey's 105.5 WDHA