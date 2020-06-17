How will Corey Taylor's upcoming solo album differ from his work in Slipknot and Stone Sour? The multi-faceted musician has finally shed some light on how the first effort under his name alone will sound. For one thing, Taylor says the album would have "big choruses, fun rock" and "just huge solos."

Last month, listeners first learned the Slipknot singer had completed the solo set in quarantine. Now, in a Knotfest interview with Mosh Talks With Beez first shared Tuesday (June 16), Taylor goes into more detail regarding the album. Watch the conversation in the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"It's everything that I wanted it to be," Taylor effuses. "There's some Slade in there; there's some Johnny Cash, there's some Alice in Chains. … Actually, two years ago, I started teaching myself piano just so I could record this song that I wrote for my wife. And I was able to play it and record it. And it's really good — it's probably one of the best things I've ever written."

He continues of the album, "It's just stuff that I've kind of had floating around me that didn't really fit with either band. It just had a different energy, a different vibe. Just something where the more people asked me if I was ever going to do a solo thing, I started going, 'Well, I kind of know what it would sound like.' Because I've got all these songs that really never had a home anywhere else."

The forthcoming Corey Taylor solo collection found its producer in Jay Ruston and its home base in Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas. The frontman, members of his solo band and the producer all also self-quarantined for two weeks to be safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This was stuff that we had been working on for a while," Taylor adds. "And this was stuff that I had written as [recently] as the last Slipknot tour and as far back as — there's a song on here that dates back to when I was in high school. So that tells you how long I've been sitting on a lot of this material."

According to the musician, the solo album should comprise 13 new Taylor tracks. In the studio, the band quickly recorded those along with "six acoustic versions of the originals that we put together," the singer explained. "We did an insane amount of work in two and a half weeks."

Corey Taylor, Robb Flynn + More on Mosh Talks With Beez - June 16, 2020