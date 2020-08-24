Country Version of Slipknot’s ‘Duality’ Is So Good You’ll Be Mad

Just when you think you've heard every cover of Slipknot's "Duality" possible, the Internet has produced another and this time it's a smooth, smooth country version of the masked metal giants' classic 2004 track.

All of the song mash-ups of the world and a constant stream of stylistic overhaul covers have proven one thing, at the very least — that a great song is great no matter how you play it. It's that transcendental quality of music that unites people from across every part of this planet and TikTok user @melton.alexander is working to tear down that infamous (and figurative) wall that has divided rock/metal and country fans for years.

Of course, in 2020, the genre wars have nearly come to an end thanks to creative and clever cross-genre mashing of the next generation of new artists, who have really transformed music into an eclectic melting pot of styles.

The country vs. rock thing has abated in recent times too thanks to numerous musicians in heavy music professing their fandom of country music. There's even that cover of the Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" that was released by Korn earlier this summer. And let's not forget Nickelback's version too.

In the video below, the South Carolina-based TikTok user performs an abbreviated version of Slipknot's Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) in the vein of a country track complete with twangy guitar licks and relaxed singing with a bit of pop melody to it.

Now we have just one question: But what does Corey Taylor think?

Watch the clip below.

TikTok User Plays Country Version of Slipknot's "Duality"