Nickelback Shred on ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ Cover

Earlier this week, Nickelback began teasing an announcement for today (Aug. 14), and the internet started going nuts. They haven't released any new music since 2017's Feed the Machine, but the announcement isn't for an original new song. They've released a cover of the Charlie Daniels Band's "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

The track features Canadian guitarist and producer Dave Martone, who's worked alongside artists such as Marty Friedman and Yngwie Malmsteen. Listen to the cover below.

Charlie Daniels died last month at the age of 83, and plenty of rockers paid tribute to the Southern rock legend. Korn released their own cover of the iconic song featuring some guest vocals from Yelawolf.

Until we receive news of their upcoming 10th studio album, Nickelback will be releasing a 15th anniversary edition of All the Right Reasons on Oct. 2.

