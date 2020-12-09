Miley Cyrus recently brought a grunge classic back into the spotlight, choosing to perform a cover of Hole's "Doll Parts" while on the Howard Stern Show. Admitting at the time she had just worked up her cover and hadn't heard from Courtney Love, Miley recently got a response via Love's Instagram and we all got a history lesson on the track as well.

In her posting, Love stated that Cyrus was "very sweet" and added that she was "touched" by the singer covering her song on Stern's program. But the track also stirred a few other emotions for Love, who shared a story related to the origins of the song that spoke to her relationship at the time with Kurt Cobain.

In her post, she's added video from a Nirvana performance that took place on a show called The Word in the U.K. In it, Cobain makes a point to tell the audience that Love was "the best fuck in the world."

The singer explains, "When this played, I heard about it in Germany, right as I was about to go onstage. Despite it seeming possibly vulgar to some, it isn’t, it was really sweet, and made me chuckle. Sort of embarrassed and sort of not."

She then adds, "The song 'Doll Parts' is a homage I wrote in 20 minutes in a girl named Joyce’s bathroom in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I had to write most of the lyrics on my arm in sharpie as I ran out of paper. People were pounding on the door as I wrote it. It was played for the first time about an hour later, at the Virgin megastore in Boston."

She continues, "It was about a boy, whose band had just left town, who I’d been sleeping with, who I heard was sleeping with two other girls. It was my way of saying 'You’re a fucking idiot if you don’t choose ME, and here is all the desire and fury and love that I feel for you.' Good songs don’t always come in 20 minutes but the force was strong and that one did. Anyway I married that guy."

"Doll Parts" was the second single from Hole's second album Live Through This. The track, released late in 1994, climbed to No. 4 on Billboard's Modern Rock Tracks chart and remains one of Hole's most recognizable and signature songs.