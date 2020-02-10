Cradle of Filth Keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft Exits the Band

Cradle of Filth are undergoing a lineup change, announcing that keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft has exited the band.

The split was reportedly a mutual decision, with Schoolcraft finishing a seven-year stint with the group. She issued a statement on the matter which can be read as follows:

Dearest Filthlings,

It has been an honour and a pleasure to get to know you online, in person, and from the stage the past 7 years. You have made my life fulfilling during this period of time.

I am here to inform you that I have left the band. It was a difficult decision to make, but I can assure you it was the best thing to do for my well-being and mental health.

I have been doing well on my road to recovery and will continue to be a full-time musician through my other two musical projects.

I want to extend a massive thank you to the band for letting me be part of Cradle of Filth’s legacy for the time I was present. It was an incredible experience and I’m so grateful that we got to share this together.

I want to send my well wishes to my successor too and I ask you all to please be as warm and welcoming towards them as you were with me so long ago.

I hope that some of you will continue to join me on my journey as a composer and singer. The magick and the (black) metal doesn’t end here. Thank you again for all of the love, support, and memories. It will not be forgotten ♥️

All my love and gratitude,

Lindsay Schoolcraft