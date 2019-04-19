Looks like metalcore mainstays Crown the Empire took "Old Town Road" for a spin during some recent performances. In the fan-captured videos below, watch the twangy crossover smash from rapper Lil Nas X get the acoustic treatment from the rockers who are currently out on the road with We Came as Romans.

Stripped down to its core, Crown the Empire singer Andy Leo and guitarist Brandon Hoover give the tune their own unique twist. They join an assortment of artists backing the hybrid hit. With its roots firmly in rock, "Old Town Road" has been both remixed with Billy Ray Cyrus and covered by Keith Urban in a show of genre solidarity after it was pulled from Billboard's Hot Country chart for not "embrac[ing] enough elements of today's country music."

Were it not removed, the tune that combines elements of hip-hop and country would have been No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for the period dated April 6. That same week, it leapt to the very top spot of the Hot 100.

Last year, Crown the Empire released the songs "20/20" and "What I Am," their first new material since third studio album Retrograde dropped back in 2016.

Their latest single, "Sudden Sky," arrived earlier this month.

"Sudden Sky is a call to push back on the conformity forced upon us by the world and the realization that the only solution to the artificial white noise surrounding us is genuine human connection that can help us reach the full potential of what we’re all capable of," said frontman Andy Leo of the new song, which you can hear below.

Catch the band's upcoming tour dates down after the clip.

We Came as Romans + Crown the Empire Spring 2019 U.S. Tour Dates

April 19 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 20 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster Theater

April 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

April 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

April 24 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

April 27 - Houston, Texas @ So What? Music Fest

April 28 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger