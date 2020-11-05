Dallas Transitional Home for LGBTQ Youth Named for Late Power Trip Singer Riley Gale

During his life, late Power Trip frontman Riley Gale was actively involved in the Dallas community and following his death he is being remembered for his actions. On Monday (Nov. 2), Dallas Hope Charities announced that a new transitional home for local LGBTQ youths will be named after the singer. The news comes after earlier this fall it was revealed that there would also be a Dallas library baring his name as well.

Shortly after Gale's death in August it was announced that in lieu of flowers, his family asked for donations be sent to the Dallas Hope Charities organization that Gale had previously lent his support to.

The charity's CEO, Evie Scrivner, told the Dallas Observer, "We had no idea what that would result in, but the metal, thrasher community is like the most giving, generous, connected - it's crazy just the people that have come together."

The funding from donations helped to purchase the new home, which will serve as a residence accommodating eight people ages 18 to 24. A private ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Dec. 1.

Gale first got involved with the organization back in January, donating a portion of ticket sales to Dallas Hope Charities. He also invited them to conduct outreach with fans at their shows.

As stated, the funding of the home comes on the heels of DHC's recent announcement naming a library after the musician. Gale's family will donate many of his books for the library, which will have a dedicated space within the house where those visiting can read while sitting in oversized chairs.

“Not everybody heals the same way, so we want to make sure we have every option, and that’s what the Riley Gale Library will help people [with],” she says. “If that’s their outlet, if that is something that brings them calm to their anxiety and lets them have that quiet time and that space, that’ll be there for them.”

In the short time the band had been involved with Dallas Hope Charities, Gale had told the Dallas Observer that they had raised over $4,000 for the organization back in June.

Guitarist Blake Ibanez stated, “I definitely think that this is what he would have wanted. It’s a couple of great ways to memorialize him.”

He went on to add, “I think he saw that as a big benefit to who he was, was being able to create things like that/ Not everybody can just be a part of something — whether it’s a band or whatever — and be able to raise money on a dime for people that need it, those groups of people that need that type of help.”

The band's merch guy Hood told the paper with a laugh, “He would love it, God. He was so vain sometimes but yeah, he’d love it. Riley once said that it’s something as simple as a comic book that could potentially change the world, you know? Getting books into the hands of the youth was something that was super important to him, so to share that with that community as well is super fucking cool.”

Gale died at the age of 34 on Aug. 24. No cause of death was revealed.

Learn more about the Dallas Hope Charities efforts here.