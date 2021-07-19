Daughtry have announced that their sixth studio album, Dearly Beloved, will arrive this fall. As a preview, the rock band led by American Idol alum Chris Daughtry has shared another new song from the set, a smoldering alternative anthem called "Lioness."

The track follows Dearly Beloved's "Heavy Is the Crown," a Billboard Top 20 Hot Hard Rock song released in March, as well as last year's "World on Fire." To support the upcoming 13-song album, Daughtry will perform across the United States on the "Dearly Beloved" tour with support from Sevendust and Tremonti starting this November.

Listen to "Lioness," see the album artwork and track listing for Dearly Beloved (out Sept. 17), and check out the dates on the upcoming "Dearly Beloved" tour down toward the bottom of this post.

"Big news, our new album, Daughtry Dearly Beloved drops on September 17th!" the band announced last week (July 16). "To pre-order, visit our official web store and get a personalized autographed copy! And, if you can't wait, one of the new tracks titled 'Lioness' is available right now!"

In May, Daughtry collaborated with Sevendust vocalist Lajon Witherspoon on a cover of Temple of the Dog's classic grunge duet, "Hunger Strike." Daughtry's last album, Cage to Rattle, emerged in 2018.

Get more info on upcoming Daughtry concerts here.

Daughtry, "Lioness" Lyric Video

Daughtry, Dearly Beloved Album Art + Track Listing

Dogtree Records

1. "Desperation"

2. "World on Fire"

3. "Heavy Is the Crown"

4. "Changes Are Coming"

5. "Dearly Beloved"

6. "Cry for Help"

7. "Asylum"

8. "Evil"

9. "The Victim"

10. "Somebody"

11. "Call You Mine"

12. "Lioness"

13. "Break Into My Heart"

Daughtry, Sevendust, Tremonti + Travis Bracht U.S. Fall Tour Dates 2021

Nov. 3 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 6 – Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

Nov. 7 – Portland, Maine @ State Theatre

Nov. 9 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Nov. 10 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre

Nov. 12 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ The Borgata

Nov. 13 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 14 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun

Nov. 16 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater *

Nov. 17 – Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater

Nov. 19 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

Nov. 20 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Nov. 21 – Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Theatre *

Nov. 23 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

Nov. 24 – Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Nov. 27 – Joliet, Ill. @ Rialto Square *

Nov. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Nov. 30 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Dec. 2 – San Jose, Calif. @ Civic Theater

Dec. 3 – Reno, Nev. @ The Grand Sierra

Dec. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Virgin Hotel

Dec. 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo

Dec. 8 – El Paso, Texas @ Chavez Theater

Dec. 10 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory *

Dec. 13 – New Orleans, La. @ The Fillmore

Dec. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Roxy

Dec. 16 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Eckerd Hall

Dec. 17 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live ^

* Daughtry only and/or supporting artists TBA

^ No Travis Bracht