Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine has penned a new autobiography that focuses on the era surrounding the making of Rust in Peace, the veteran thrash titans' fourth album that's since become a metal classic. The rocker's first book, Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir, came out in 2011.

But that's not all. A 500-piece jigsaw puzzle commemorating the landmark 1990 Megadeth release — part of Zee Productions' "Rock Saws" series — is due out around the same time. Adjacent albums Peace Sells… But Who's Buying? and Countdown to Extinction will also receive the puzzle treatment.

Rust in Peace: The Inside Story of the Megadeth Masterpiece, co-authored by Mustaine and music critic Joel Selvin, arrives Sept. 8 from Hachette Books. Pre-orders and associated merch bundles are now live via Megadeth's website. The three puzzles each have a street date of Oct. 9.

Per a synopsis from the publisher, the Rust in Peace book "covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune — which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it's a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop." It also comes with a foreword from Slash.

Zee Productions' "Rock Saws" is the same tabletop toy line that's spawned jigsaw puzzles sporting album art from Iron Maiden, Slayer and more. Metallica, Ghost and Alice Cooper have also taken part. Last month, the U.K.-based manufacturer announced puzzles for Nirvana's two watershed albums.

First revealed in January, Mustaine's memoir about the Rust in Peace period initially carried the title Building the Perfect Beast. Get more information on the upcoming Megadeth products below.

Rust in Peace: The Inside Story of the Megadeth Masterpiece Book

Hachette Book Group

Megadeth "Rock Saws" Rust in Peace Jigsaw Puzzle

Zee Productions