David Draiman Reacts to Brent Hinds’ Comment About Disturbed Tour

Earlier this month, Mastodon's Brent Hinds cited opening for Disturbed in 2008 as one of his least favorite tours, describing the experience with a homophobic slur. During a new chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Disturbed frontman David Draiman offered his reaction to Hinds' comments.

"You know, I have nothing but the greatest respect and admiration for the Mastodon guys. I have been a fan since day one, I continue to be a fan," Draiman said. "I think that there's just too much mutual respect and admiration. And they knew it — they knew we liked them. We were cool with each other throughout our touring times together. We're genuine fans."

As for how Draiman actually felt when he learned what Hinds had remarked?

"It was surprising, to say the least. And you know what Brent? I hope that — just know from my end — I bare no ill will, and if at any given point in time those guys are somewhere and we can break bread or have a drink together, I'm always down. I don't hold it against them or him or anything," he explained.

"Too often, these things are made more of than they really should be. Everything is trying to pit one musician against another musician. Who knows? Maybe he was having a bad day and maybe it is like what the Mastodon guys said. Who knows?"

"God knows I haven't had all glorious moments in my past in the press, so everybody's human and I don't begrudge anyone. It's all good."

The Disturbed vocalist initially came on Loudwire Nights to discuss his collaboration with guitar virtuoso Nita Strauss. The duo worked on the song "Dead Inside" together, which will appear on Strauss' upcoming solo album, but they'll also be performing it together live for the first time this Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, Calif.

The frontman also teased a bit about the material the band has been working on as the follow-up to 2018's Evolution, which apparently sounds like early Disturbed. Stay tuned for more details from the interview, which will air on Loudwire Nights next week.

