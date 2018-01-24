They've been "Anti-Everything," they've reminded you to "Remember the Enemy," and now those "misanthropes" in Ded are back with the empowering new song "Hate Me" and a somewhat spine-chilling new video for the track.

The clip finds the band playing inside a spooky looking house with a bit of a supernatural vibe going on as they deliver their energetic performance of the track.

Singer Joe Cotela says, “What's up world! Today we are premiering our video for our new single "Hate Me"! This song is all about self-empowerment. It's about following your gut and being who you know you truly are, without being influenced by all of the bullshit around you. It’s about not succumbing to negative energy from negative people."

He continues, "There are people that do nothing with their lives, but talk shit about someone who is on their grind. You can hate my hustle all day - but you will not stop it. This isn't a song for boneheads that think it's cool to be an asshole. It's about doing something positive for yourself and going hard in your life in the face of adversity. I firmly believe that the power of the mind is infinite and with the right focus and determination, anything and everything is within your reach."

Cotela reveals the band shot the video with director Shan Dan Horan, who has previously worked with DevilDriver, Exodus, Buckcherry and more. In addition, fans can look for a guest turn from SiriusXM host Jose Mangin. Cotela also credits Oliver Porter and Oddities by Oliver for their use of real human skulls and taxidermy items, which help give the clip that special extra creepy feel.

"It was rad to switch up directors for our third video to try something new. Filming the whole thing with new and longtime friends in our home state of Arizona was killer," says the vocalist. "We hope you guys enjoy this bad boy.”

Ded will kick off 2018 on tour with In This Moment, New Years Day and P.O.D. See their scheduled dates at their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Ded "Hate Me" Video Shoot Photos

Ded With In This Moment/New Years Day/P.O.D.

Jan. 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Jan. 27 – Cape Coral, Fla. @ Dixie Roadhouse - 93X RoXStock

Jan. 28 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live/Café

Jan. 30 – Columbia, S.C. @ Music Farm Columbia

Jan. 31 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Feb. 1 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ The Tarheel

Feb. 2 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Feb. 3 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theater

Feb. 6 – Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

Feb. 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 8 – Covington, Ky. @ Madison Live!

Feb. 9 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues

Feb. 10 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre

Feb. 12 – London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Feb. 14 – Dundee, Ill. @ RocHaus

Feb. 15 – Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre

Feb. 16 – Sturtevant, Wis. @ Route 20

Feb. 17/18 – North Kansas City, Mo. @ Harrah’s Kansas City/VooDoo Lounge

Feb. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre

Dates with P.O.D.