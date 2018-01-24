Ded Climb the Walls With Empowering ‘Hate Me’ Clip – Exclusive Video Premiere
They've been "Anti-Everything," they've reminded you to "Remember the Enemy," and now those "misanthropes" in Ded are back with the empowering new song "Hate Me" and a somewhat spine-chilling new video for the track.
The clip finds the band playing inside a spooky looking house with a bit of a supernatural vibe going on as they deliver their energetic performance of the track.
Singer Joe Cotela says, “What's up world! Today we are premiering our video for our new single "Hate Me"! This song is all about self-empowerment. It's about following your gut and being who you know you truly are, without being influenced by all of the bullshit around you. It’s about not succumbing to negative energy from negative people."
He continues, "There are people that do nothing with their lives, but talk shit about someone who is on their grind. You can hate my hustle all day - but you will not stop it. This isn't a song for boneheads that think it's cool to be an asshole. It's about doing something positive for yourself and going hard in your life in the face of adversity. I firmly believe that the power of the mind is infinite and with the right focus and determination, anything and everything is within your reach."
Cotela reveals the band shot the video with director Shan Dan Horan, who has previously worked with DevilDriver, Exodus, Buckcherry and more. In addition, fans can look for a guest turn from SiriusXM host Jose Mangin. Cotela also credits Oliver Porter and Oddities by Oliver for their use of real human skulls and taxidermy items, which help give the clip that special extra creepy feel.
"It was rad to switch up directors for our third video to try something new. Filming the whole thing with new and longtime friends in our home state of Arizona was killer," says the vocalist. "We hope you guys enjoy this bad boy.”
Ded will kick off 2018 on tour with In This Moment, New Years Day and P.O.D. See their scheduled dates at their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Ded "Hate Me" Video Shoot Photos
Ded With In This Moment/New Years Day/P.O.D.
Jan. 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Jan. 27 – Cape Coral, Fla. @ Dixie Roadhouse - 93X RoXStock
Jan. 28 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live/Café
Jan. 30 – Columbia, S.C. @ Music Farm Columbia
Jan. 31 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Feb. 1 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ The Tarheel
Feb. 2 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
Feb. 3 – Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace Theater
Feb. 6 – Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre
Feb. 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Feb. 8 – Covington, Ky. @ Madison Live!
Feb. 9 – Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues
Feb. 10 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theatre
Feb. 12 – London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Feb. 14 – Dundee, Ill. @ RocHaus
Feb. 15 – Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre
Feb. 16 – Sturtevant, Wis. @ Route 20
Feb. 17/18 – North Kansas City, Mo. @ Harrah’s Kansas City/VooDoo Lounge
Feb. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre
Dates with P.O.D.
Feb. 20/18 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Ruins Bar and Grill w/P.O.D.
Feb. 21-23 – Houston, Texas @ Proof Bar w/P.O.D.
Feb. 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Canton Hall w/P.O.D.
Feb. 25 – Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s Back Room w/P.O.D.
April 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Las Rageous Festival