Former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider had already found himself entangled in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election when he said last week that he would begrudgingly allow a Republican candidate, Kari Lake, to use Twisted Sister's signature 1984 glam hit, "We're Not Gonna Take It," as a campaign song.

That was despite disagreeing with her politics, Snider clarified, because he believes so strongly against censorship. This week, however, the rock singer wholeheartedly endorsed one of Lake's democratic challengers, Marco Lopez, in his use of the Twisted Sister track.

The Arizona primaries were held Tuesday (Aug. 2). Results from The New York Times show Lake in the lead for Republicans. (A former newscaster, Lake is running on a platform promoting the false claim that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.) Lopez is behind Democratic frontrunner Katie Hobbs.

"Now THIS guy can use @TwistedSisterNY 'We're [Not] Gonna Take It' with my blessing!" Snider tweeted Tuesday about Lopez. He included a repost of a video where Lopez played "We're Not Gonna Take It" and highlighted its lyrics such as, "We have a right to choose."

Regarding Lake's use of the song, the musician explained last week, "While I abhor what this ignoramus @KariLake stands for … I can NOT legally or morally stop her from using or singing my song. I wrote it for everyone [and] cherry picking who uses it is censorship."

In the past, Twisted Sister have asked for the song to not be used by Republican candidates Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and Trump. Earlier this year, Snider approved of its use in Ukraine.

Last month, Snider utilized "We're Not Gonna Take It" himself to sell cell phone plans for T-Mobile. The singer's latest solo album, Leave a Scar, emerged last year.

Twisted Sister, "We're Not Gonna Take It" (Music Video)