Deftones have unveiled yet another White Pony remix from their upcoming effort of all-star re-dos, Black Stallion, the companion album to the band's beloved Y2K masterpiece. This time around, it's a dreamlike (and drum-less) remix of "Teenager" by the Cure bandleader Robert Smith.

Indeed, the Cure icon drops all percussion in remaking the already low-key White Pony selection in his image. That includes adding some foreboding piano figures to Deftones' muted rock-meets-trip-hop number that lands between "Streep Carp" and "Knife Prty" on the Black Stallion tracklist.

Listen to it down toward the bottom of this post.

Smith's version of "Teenager" follows two previously issued Deftones remixes: Mike Shinoda's (Linkin Park) "Passenger" remix and Purity Ring's take on the aforementioned "Knife Prty." The imminent remix album also contains re-worked White Pony stuff by DJ Shadow, Squarepusher and others.

And while it's almost unnoticeable on first listen, the "Teenager" rendition from Smith even contains additional vocals from the influential Cure singer. Of course, that's something of a boon for Deftones, a group whose sonic trajectory has undoubtedly been shaped by the Cure's dark reveries.

"It's amazing to hear Robert rework one of our songs and sneak his voice in there," Deftones frontman Chino Moreno told the NME. "If you'd have told me that when I was 15 years old, I would have lost my fucking mind and not believed a word you were saying. It was a dream."

Black Stallion arrives on Dec. 11 alongside the 20th anniversary edition of White Pony. Pre-order it here (physical) and here (digital).

