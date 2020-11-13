Deftones Unveil ‘Passenger’ Remix By Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda

Deftones have just released a remixed version of "Passenger" off their upcoming Black Stallion remix album, which is the companion piece to the forthcoming 20th anniversary reissue of their classic album, White Pony. Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda handled the remix of the track, which was a notable original album standout thanks to the guest contribution from Tool's Maynard James Keenan (don't worry, that's still there).

Shinoda's remix of "Passenger" is the second reimagining to be released from the Black Stallion record, the first being "Knife Prty" [sic] courtesy of synth-pop act Purity Ring.

Here, the Linkin Park icon retains the hypnotic qualities of the original, orchestrated a delicate balance between delicate piano melodies, a tense atmosphere and, finally, release with faster beats and jarring squalls of distortion.

Listen to the remixed version of "Passenger" below and look for an accompanying visual to debut at the Adult Swim Festival on YouTube at 12:12PM ET, on Nov. 14.

White Pony / Black Stallion will be released on Dec. 11 and features a wide variety of guest stars, ensuring a dynamic set of remixed songs from the Deftones' historic 2000 album. View the album art and full track listing further down the page and pre-order your copy here.

Deftones, "Passenger" (Mike Shinoda Remix)

Deftones, White Pony/Black Stallion Artwork + Track Listing

Reprise / Warner Records

01. "Feiticeira" (Clams Casino remix)

02. "Digital Bath" (DJ Shadow remix)

03. "Elite" (Blanck Mass remix)

04. "Rx Queen" (Salva remix)

05. "Street Carp" (Phantogram remix)

06. "Teenager" (Robert Smith remix)

07. "Knife Prty" (Purity Ring remix)

08. "Korea" (Trevor Jackson remix)

09. "Passenger" (Mike Shinoda remix)

10. "Change" (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)

11. "Pink Maggit" (Squarepusher remix)